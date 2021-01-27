Culpeper businesses invited to seek rent and mortgage grants

Culpeper announces that grants are available to help businesses in the town and the county pay their rent or mortgage.
Each business is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs, whichever is reached first.
The “Culpeper Recovers” SWaM Business Grant program is made possible through a community development block grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The CDBG fund, which is a reimbursement grant, enables Culpeper to help businesses in the town and county.
If a business owner is awarded a grant, he or she will be required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation. Once proof of payment has been received and approved, the business will be reimbursed for their rent/mortgage costs (mortgage principal and interest only).
Please click here to complete a grant interest form. It is not the grant application. Officials will use the information captured in the interest form to notify appliants when the grant application opens. This is a required step in the process.
The application will be an online form, which businesses have to be invited to. The interest form generates an invitation, said Paige Read, director of Culpeper’s Economic Development and Tourism Department.
Applications will open on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. All applications will be processed through Lenderfit.
The Culpeper Recovers business grant program is committed to reaching SWaM businesses (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned).
Businesses need not be SWaM-certified, but preference will be given to those that are, Read said.
For more information on SWaM Certification, visit SWaM – Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
For more information on program eligibility, the online application process, and the reimbursement process, please click here.
Have questions? Please contact the Town of Culpeper Economic Development and Tourism Department at 540-727-0611 or by email to CulpeperRecovers@culpeperva.gov.