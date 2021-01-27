Culpeper businesses invited to seek rent and mortgage grants

Culpeper announces that grants are available to help businesses in the town and the county pay their rent or mortgage.

Each business is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs, whichever is reached first.

The “Culpeper Recovers” SWaM Business Grant program is made possible through a community development block grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The CDBG fund, which is a reimbursement grant, enables Culpeper to help businesses in the town and county.

If a business owner is awarded a grant, he or she will be required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation. Once proof of payment has been received and approved, the business will be reimbursed for their rent/mortgage costs (mortgage principal and interest only).

Please click here to complete a grant interest form. It is not the grant application. Officials will use the information captured in the interest form to notify appliants when the grant application opens. This is a required step in the process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}