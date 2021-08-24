Culpeper Chamber holds BIE Day

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participated in the recent Culpeper Chamber of Commerce 51st annual Business, Industry and Education Day at newly opened Culpeper Technical Education Center.
Support Local Journalism
REC joined other other local businesses and organizations to connect and network with Culpeper County Public Schools administrators, staff and teachers at the Aug. 13 event.
Attending from REC were Joanie Griffiths, a member service representative and team lead, and Sarah Kerns, a member service representative.
They stayed busy interacting with a steady stream of teachers and staff, sharing how the electric cooperative supports local schools across Virginia, according to an REC release.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.