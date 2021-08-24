 Skip to main content
Culpeper Chamber holds BIE Day
REC

Sarah Kerns represents REC at the recent BIE Day at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participated in the recent Culpeper Chamber of Commerce 51st annual Business, Industry and Education Day at newly opened Culpeper Technical Education Center.

REC joined other other local businesses and organizations to connect and network with Culpeper County Public Schools administrators, staff and teachers at the Aug. 13 event.

Attending from REC were Joanie Griffiths, a member service representative and team lead, and Sarah Kerns, a member service representative.

They stayed busy interacting with a steady stream of teachers and staff, sharing how the electric cooperative supports local schools across Virginia, according to an REC release.

