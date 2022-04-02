Culpeper Cheese Company comes back downtown

It’s been five years since Culpeper Cheese Company took its show on the road, closing its physical storefront on East Davis Street.

Now, the cheesy goodness is back.

“A slow mover, but a good journey and I think we’ve found our forever home here,” said local cheese connoisseur Jeffery Mitchell. “To start, we’re much smaller than we were, don’t have everything that we did before—are growing into ourselves is the best way I could put it.”

Culpeper Cheese Company reopened quietly at the end of February, occupying the circa-1960s space at 306 S. Main Street, across from the State Theatre. The 2,500-square-foot space is the former location of Culpeper Dinner, Jenner’s and started as a telephone company.

The current shop offers a selection of gourmet cheeses and fare to go with it—olives, crackers, jams, dried fruit, nuts and chocolate, as well as cheese boards and utensils.

They also offer savory grab-and-go Italian subs with five different meats and provolone topped with a salad of chopped olives, pickled carrots, cauliflower, oregano, red wine vinegar, olive oil, canola oil and red onions. It comes on an Italian roll made by a family bakery in Pittsburgh.

The popular wine station and beer taps are also coming back soon, like in the former location on East Davis Street that opened in 2007 and grew exponentially over its decade-long run.

“I had been working as manager at Foti’s (restaurant), a stay-at-home dad, and I realized I liked talking to people,” Mitchell recalled of the early days. “I like food and wanted to do more.”

After closing the Davis Street shop in 2017 because it wasn’t the right space, Mitchell consulted for restaurants and cheese shops all over, did pop-up cheese events, worked for the local election commission and even travelled with a galley crew bound for the Bahamas in addition to raising his son, now college-bound.

“It allowed me to think and refine what it is we want to do, who we are and have some clarity. The landlord was the biggest key here when he said, ‘I am willing to open the space and share and see the potential to grow incrementally in it’,” said Mitchell, a partial owner of the building.

The journey had its challenges.

“We got to a certain point, we said we’ve got to open, maxed out a credit card, written loans, all sorts of things,” he said.

Last April, Culpeper Cheese Company won second place in the town’s Culpeper Competes entrepreneurs competition, and $10,000. It was the boost Mitchell needed.

“I was at the point where literally we were just going to say, that’s it—we were going to declare bankruptcy, sell all the assets,” he said. “When we won that, it was ok, this is a breath of fresh air. It was like ok, here’s your sign—you have got to go forward.”

And go forward he has, completing substantial interior upgrades in the new space and with big plans for what’s to come, including a six-burner grill in the kitchen, a flat top and double convection oven.

“So our quiches can come back, our baguettes can come back—all the things that people want,” said Mitchell.

Outdoor dining will be a focus at the front and back of the shop, overlooking the Blue Ridge. Another every-day gourmet food favorite is secretly on the horizon, perfect for sharing with wine or beer.

Mitchell is open to hosting co-tenants in the shop that don’t compete with him or his neighbors.

A downtown dweller, the business owner was attracted to the building because he can walk or bike there. He’s enjoying the rebirth on that end of town.

“It gives more people a reason to come down to this part of Main,” Mitchell said, noting his neighbors across the way and next door started something in the area.

“People are happy to have us back… I blame the cheese—it’s addictive.”

The local entrepreneur, a Culpeper resident since 2003, got interested in cheese as a child growing up in Washington, D.C., with a number of neighborhood groceries on the block.

“You knew your grocer—and they were purveyors of everything. There was one, the French market, and she on Saturdays would sample cheese. Of course being a kid you wanted something to eat all of the time and some of the cheeses were great,” Mitchell recalled. “And other times was like, oh man, I don’t want to see that again, but you’d always try and it exposed me to a lot of cheeses at a younger age.”

Looking back now, he said, there were cheese counters in three of the four groceries in his neighborhood. Not everybody had that.

Cheese was part of growing up, Mitchell said.

No cheese-monger has just one favorite, he said, but one of his favorites is gaperon, a semi-soft French cheese made with cow’s milk, peppercorns and garlic.

Culpeper Cheese is open 11 a.m. to 5 on Thursday, 11 to 6 Fridays and 10 to 4 on Saturdays, to start.

By the beginning of May, Mitchell expects to have his online ordering up and running as well as an expanded menu, including their famous grilled cheese and vegetarian options.

“I’m happy. I didn’t know how much I missed it until I’ve gotten back into it,” Mitchell said, noting the local response has been positive. “It’s been humbling to have people come and out and say the things they have. You don’t realize the impact you can have on people.”

