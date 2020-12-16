Culpeper contest will award start-up money for new business ideas

New business owners can compete for up to $45,000 in award money by applying to participate in a contest developed by the Culpeper Department of Economic Development.
The department announced in a news release Tuesday that the Culpeper Competes Entrepreneur Education and Competition Program seeks to “encourage and develop an entrepreneurial spirit” through business education and mentorships that aim to guide participants through the process of launching or growing their business.
A $45,000 Community Business Launch grant from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development enabled the creation of Culpeper Competes, the release stated.
Director of Economic Development Paige Read said Tuesday they had planned to launch the program earlier this year, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19.
“This will be the inaugural year, the first time we’ve ever done this,” she said. “As you can imagine we’re very excited to get it going, after having to stop everything last year.”
Participants in Culpeper Competes will be required to attend seven business development courses in order to be eligible to compete in the Business Plan Pitch portion of the program.
Those eligible to compete will develop and submit a detailed business plan for scoring, and then present their idea on Tuesday, April 13.
The top business ideas will receive up to $45,000 awarded in seed funding to launch at least three businesses in the downtown Culpeper, in addition to continued mentor and in-kind support.
The Culpeper Competes designated area focuses on the heart of the historic downtown. Covering .22 square miles, the designated area includes the Culpeper Downtown Urban Development area. The designation encourages adaptive reuse of existing buildings, higher density new construction and intentional design to complement Culpeper’s historic characteristics.
The competition’s designated area also overlaps additional existing incentive zones, including the Business Incentive Zone, Culpeper Opportunity Zone and the Culpeper Tourism Zone.
According to Read, “The Town of Culpeper’s Tourism and Economic Development department has partnered with the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, Germanna Community College, UVA Community Credit Union, Charles Ryan Associates, Fray Hudson Clark & Walker LLP, and local business owners to develop the seven week instructional course.”
Topics will range from starting a small business, accounting/finance and credit, operations/legal and leadership, and sales/marketing and branding.
“We are excited to be launching Culpeper Competes as a coordinated, comprehensive program that identifies, triggers, and supports community-based entrepreneurs and small business at all levels of development,” Read said.
To learn more about Culpeper Competes please visit: https://visitculpeperva.com/culpepercompetes .
