Culpeper contest will award start-up money for new business ideas

New business owners can compete for up to $45,000 in award money by applying to participate in a contest developed by the Culpeper Department of Economic Development.

The department announced in a news release Tuesday that the Culpeper Competes Entrepreneur Education and Competition Program seeks to “encourage and develop an entrepreneurial spirit” through business education and mentorships that aim to guide participants through the process of launching or growing their business.

A $45,000 Community Business Launch grant from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development enabled the creation of Culpeper Competes, the release stated.

Director of Economic Development Paige Read said Tuesday they had planned to launch the program earlier this year, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19.

“This will be the inaugural year, the first time we’ve ever done this,” she said. “As you can imagine we’re very excited to get it going, after having to stop everything last year.”

Participants in Culpeper Competes will be required to attend seven business development courses in order to be eligible to compete in the Business Plan Pitch portion of the program.

