Culpeper County commits $6.6 million to extend 490-miles of broadband fiber

Culpeper County will spend $6.6 million in new federal pandemic relief dollars to help extend 490 miles of internet fiber over the next couple of years, eventually reaching 4,300 homes not served today with gigabit broadband.
“Do it for the whole county, if possible,” said Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood in making the motion at Tuesday night’s meeting, committing 20 percent of the $34 million project being led All Points Broadband, an internet provider based in Leesburg.
The motion passed unanimously, with Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase and East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell participating remotely by phone.
The long-awaited technology project is being made possible through a partnership with Dominion Power Fiber-to-Home, infrastructure support from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and an anticipated $8.4 million state grant through VATI, Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
All Points Broadband, represented Tuesday night by CEO Jimmy Carr, will pay 55 percent to construct the project, $18.5 million.
Culpeper County will pay its share using some of the $10.2 million it was awarded last month through the American Rescue Plan, the latest federal lifejacket bestowed during COVID-19. The project is estimated to be “substantially complete” 18 months from Sept. 2021, sometime in 2023.
A network design map provided by Carr showed the new fiber extending as far north as just beyond Rixeyville, west to just beyond Boston, south to Rapidan and as far east as just beyond Richardsville.
Areas included in the network are in the Slate Mills and Reva roads area of Boston, Virginia as well as Mitchells, Lignum, Stevensburg and Elkwood, all in Culpeper County and all currently without broadband internet.
The project will finally bridge the digital divide in Culpeper, said Carr, a former lawyer who was also a Virginia Assistant Secretary of Transportation. The local network’s final design was based on crowd-sourced feedback from residents along the fiber route and from local government, he said.
All Points will break ground Thursday on a 200-mile project that will bring broadband to seven counties on the Northern Neck, Carr said. The Culpeper project will use the same approach in leveraging existing Dominion infrastructure to extend “middle mile to last mile fiber,” according to a video part of his presentation.
The video showed what looked like a thicker fiber wire installed below electric lines on power company poles. Dominion is extending its network in partnership with counties using renewable sources, the video stated, showing pictures of solar panel facilities.
The company will be contacting some property owners along the route to put use agreements in place for the new networks, according to the video.
“We spent a lot of time driving the county to find areas not served—we got that list down,” Carr told the Board. “We’ve now designed a network leveraging existing electrical infrastructure.”
The network will be state-of-the art, “best you can build,” he said, upgradable to 10 gigabits to keep up with customer demand.
Fiber is glass, a much more efficient transmission medium, Carr said, and designed so it is readily upgradeable as optics improve.
Culpeper customers connecting to the system will pay a standard installation fee of $99 for up to an 800-foot-drop (distance from house) included. All Points Broadband will charge its cost, plus 10 percent, to extending fiber beyond the 800 feet.
Residential service packages will be $60, $80 and $100 via a one-time 12-month service commitment, according to Carr’s presentation. Those base rates will hold steady for 5 to 10 years, he said.
There has been a lot of state and federal investment in installing fiber during COVID and it’s driving up costs, the CEO said. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan specifies localities can use the money for infrastructure investments in broadband, water and sewer.
“We are seeing throughout the supply chain very significant increases in costs and lead times for fiber networks,” Carr said. “We are confident in this project and our abilities to secure state-level grant funding.”
APB will start ordering items for the project once the county commits to its share, he said, which happened Tuesday.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates commented he knows of a constituent with a driveway longer than 2,000 feet, and inquired about specific costs to extend it beyond the 800-foot standard fee.
Carr said the cost today is $1.25/ft. and that could change by the fourth quarter. He said most cable franchises provide a 200- to 250-foot connection length for the standard fee. Beyond that, it’s a significant charge, he said.
“Drop distance is a difficult issue so we tried to come up with an approach that covers the vast majority of cases in the way that is most fair,” Carr said. Customers can opt for a “wireless drop” at a certain distance from their home or business or the fiber extension, he said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier challenged the internet CEO to give attention as well to the so-called “served areas” of the county that have internet, but it’s not very good, saying he has to go out of his house and stand on the knoll to get his phone to work.
While current grant money cannot be used to extend APB fiber into areas already considered served with internet, the supervisor asked if there were plans for future buildout and additional extensions of APB broadband once the 4,300 addresses are connected.
Carr responded, “The focus now in Culpeper and the problem we are trying to solve today is the 4,300 not served by broadband, it’s a requirement to partner with Dominion, will be priority. Over time, once the network is in place it does become easier for any operator to begin to expand that network.”
Frazier responded that Dominion was under no obligation to expand its service area, saying he wanted it put in the contract “there will be room for expansion so we don’t get put in same situation we are put in today.”
Carr said he understood Frazier’s concern and would work with the county “to agree on some aspirations.” The problem is, he added, “we don’t want to run afoul of the grant program.”
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said the internet is inadequate out where he lives in Reva as well. Where Frazier lives has some of the worst internet speeds countywide, Underwood said, agreeing it was unfair, “Those that have nothing will get a Cadillac,” through the fiber extension project.
Meanwhile, those “served” residents in Cedar Mountain are dealing with 10-year-old technology that is almost inoperable now, Underwood said. Carr said he expected once the APB project starts other providers would also start boosting internet offerings.
“When there is a new provider in town with a high-quality product, that tends to cause everyone else to pay attention,” he said.
Board Chairman Gary Deal, of the West Fairfax District in town already served with broadband, told Carr he was impressed with his confidence and direct approach in leading Culpeper’s internet extension: “Giving us the facts … and that time is of the essence feeling, that it needs to be done now,” Deal said.
Carr said after the county voted to pay its share, “Thank you so much for the trust you have placed in us—and we’re going to deliver.”
Culpeper County will receive $10.2 million from the American Rescue Plan over the next two years and has received the first payment.
In addition to the fiber project, the board on Tuesday approved appropriations of the first half to additionally cover public safety payroll and drinking water-source projects. A specific list of projects has not yet been developed beyond the All Points Broadband initiative.
540/825-4315