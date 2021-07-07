Culpeper County commits $6.6 million to extend 490-miles of broadband fiber

Carr responded, “The focus now in Culpeper and the problem we are trying to solve today is the 4,300 not served by broadband, it’s a requirement to partner with Dominion, will be priority. Over time, once the network is in place it does become easier for any operator to begin to expand that network.”

Frazier responded that Dominion was under no obligation to expand its service area, saying he wanted it put in the contract “there will be room for expansion so we don’t get put in same situation we are put in today.”

Carr said he understood Frazier’s concern and would work with the county “to agree on some aspirations.” The problem is, he added, “we don’t want to run afoul of the grant program.”

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said the internet is inadequate out where he lives in Reva as well. Where Frazier lives has some of the worst internet speeds countywide, Underwood said, agreeing it was unfair, “Those that have nothing will get a Cadillac,” through the fiber extension project.

Meanwhile, those “served” residents in Cedar Mountain are dealing with 10-year-old technology that is almost inoperable now, Underwood said. Carr said he expected once the APB project starts other providers would also start boosting internet offerings.