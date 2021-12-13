Culpeper County gets $8.6 million from state for fiber-to-home project

Culpeper County continues to step into the 21st century with the announcement Monday of an $8.6 million state award toward launch of the long-anticipated fiber-to-home initiative that will eventually reach nearly 4,300 homes not served today with gigabit broadband.

The county has been waiting since this summer for the announcement.

“My cheeks are hurting from smiling. I’m so happy to be moving forward!” said Laura Loveday, Special Projects and Grants Administrator for Culpeper County.

She was in charge of writing the grant request awarded Monday.

“Lots of good things happening,” added Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.

Statewide, $722 million in grants were deployed through Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan in support of 35 projects in 70 localities that will connect more than 278,000 locations to high-speed internet, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Culpeper County project, through Leesburg-based All Points Broadband, and partners, is estimated to be “substantially complete” sometime in the first half 2023, according to earlier projections.