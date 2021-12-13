Culpeper County gets $8.6 million from state for fiber-to-home project

Culpeper County continues to step into the 21st century with the announcement Monday of an $8.6 million state award toward launch of the long-anticipated fiber-to-home initiative that will eventually reach nearly 4,300 homes not served today with gigabit broadband.
The county has been waiting since this summer for the announcement.
“My cheeks are hurting from smiling. I’m so happy to be moving forward!” said Laura Loveday, Special Projects and Grants Administrator for Culpeper County.
She was in charge of writing the grant request awarded Monday.
“Lots of good things happening,” added Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.
Statewide, $722 million in grants were deployed through Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan in support of 35 projects in 70 localities that will connect more than 278,000 locations to high-speed internet, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Culpeper County project, through Leesburg-based All Points Broadband, and partners, is estimated to be “substantially complete” sometime in the first half 2023, according to earlier projections.
State funding announced Monday will advance the commonwealth 90 percent toward its goal of achieving universal broadband access, making Virginia one of the first states to do so, according to the release.
This most recent progress leverages more than $1 billion in local and private investments made over the past several years.
The pandemic highlighted the need for bold and swift action in this arena, Northam said.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to healthcare,” the governor said in a statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Since Northam took office in 2018, more than 429,000 homes, businesses and other sites have been connected to broadband, according to the release.
“Virginia and the VATI program will continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide,” said Secretary of Commerce & Trade Brian Ball, in a statement.
The Dept. of Housing & Community Development administers the VATI grant, extending broadband to unserved areas.
Culpeper County’s $34 million project includes $6.6 million in American Rescue Act funding the board of supervisors allocated to extend 490 miles of fiber-to-home. Partners will include Dominion Power Fiber-to-Home with infrastructure support from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
All Points Broadband will spend $18.5 million to construct the project. The new fiber will extend as far north as just beyond Rixeyville, west to just beyond Boston, south to Rapidan and as far east as just beyond Richardsville.
Areas included in the network are in the Slate Mills and Reva roads area of Boston, Virginia as well as Mitchells, Lignum, Stevensburg and Elkwood.
Culpeper customers connecting to the system will pay a standard installation fee of $99 for up to an 800-foot-drop (distance from house) included. All Points Broadband will charge its cost, plus 10 percent, to extending fiber beyond the 800 feet.
Residential service packages will be $60, $80 and $100 via a one-time 12-month service commitment, according to an All Points Broadband presentation in July. Those base rates will hold steady for 5 to 10 years.
As part of Monday's round of state awards, unserved areas of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties will get high-speed as part of a $95.3 million grant to the multi-locality Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, also to be served by All Points.
