Culpeper County increases trash tipping fee 6 percent, effective March 1

Culpeper County will increase the tipping fee for bringing garbage to its transfer station from $52/ton to $55/ton, effective March 1.
The board of supervisors unanimously approved the increase at its meeting Tuesday.
Culpeper County contracts with Republic Services Inc. to provide two employees to operate the Transfer Station off of Sperryville Pike and dispose of its municipal solid waste.
That contract has increased 5 percent, prompting the tipping fee increase.
The transfer station is located at the old closed landfill site. Culpeper's trash is transported out of the county as is common in surrounding localities.
Orange County charges a $52/per ton tipping fee, Fauquier County $63/ton, Madison County $84 and Fairfax County $66/per ton.