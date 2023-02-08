Culpeper County made a statement Tuesday night in deciding to limit the size of future solar energy projects to 300 acres.

The 4-3 vote by the Board of Supervisors to enact the restriction came around 10 p.m. at the end of a lively public hearing. The move was a win for Stevensburg residents fighting to keep big solar projects out of their district and off the large swaths of farmland traversed by high-voltage Dominion Power lines.

The decision codifies the 300-acre limit by placing it in the new ordinance, “Standards and Procedures for Renewable Energy Generation/Utility Scale Solar Facilities.” The board adopted the new rules for big solar at its meeting Tuesday, culminating a multi-year, citizen-engaged process.

Also passed, in the same 4-3 vote, was a limit of 100 acres at a time of land disturbance for solar projects. This provision was included in the solar policy.

Voting in the minority were Vice Chairman Paul Bates, Chairman Gary Deal and Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr.

Between the new ordinance and the policy, solar developers seeking to build in Culpeper County will have 21 pages of regulations to follow.

Deal said in a phone call Wednesday morning everybody on the board was OK with how the vote went, though split. The board chairman said he, Bates and Durr preferred to see the 300-acre limit put in the policy so as to allow the board more flexibility when considering future solar projects.

“It’s better to be more versatile, depends on the spot, the site itself,” Deal said.

He added the board ultimately deferred to first-term Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino who wanted the limit put in the ordinance.

She said 300-acres of solar is better than large projects needing high-power transmission lines. The limit could open up the whole county to that type of development, Gugino said.

“Put it back in the ordinance,” she said Tuesday night, “to ensure you are not over-bearing one district, cannot handle that big of a project, 300 acres is more manageable.”

Culpeper County in 2018 approved its first, and only, utility scale solar project, on 732 acres of forest and farm land near Stevensburg. The site plan for Greenwood Solar was approved last fall though construction has not yet started on the Florida-based NextEra Energy project.

The Commonwealth of Virginia, in promoting renewable energy projects, extended life of the Greenwood conditional use permit due to COVID so that it remains valid after more than four years.

In the wings, for the third time, is Strata Clean Energy’s Maroon Solar project on nearly 1,900 acres of timberland along Raccoon Ford and Mount Pony roads, Stevensburg District. The planning commission has recommended denial and the use permit is slated back before the board of supervisors in March—with the new solar ordinance now in place.

Strata engineer Brent Neimann addressed the board briefly Tuesday, saying the company supports the county’s adoption of a solar ordinance.

“We promise we will always listen to you and adjust to reasonable community standards,” he said.

The latest Maroon Solar application strengthens the viability of the site, Neimann said, adding Strata would support the recent DEQ change, and associated new regulations, listing solar panels as impervious surfaces.

Reaction was swift from opponents starting with Susan Ralston, of Stevensburg, founder of Citizens for Responsible Solar. Taking out the 300-acre limit would delete a key provision, she said, ignoring the wishes of the citizens.

“Listen to us, not the developers who have a track record of not fulfilling their promises in other counties,” Ralston said.

She called it an ordinance with no teeth saying it would lead to making a industrial wasteland of Stevensburg.

Stevensburg resident Laura Rogers, a former planning commissioner, said it was their last stand to get the ordinance right, calling the current version, without the limit, an empty vessel.

“Why are we allowing intense growth to tarnish our area?” she asked.

Joshua Wilkes, of the Brandy Station farming family, noted a big push the past few years to change how Culpeper is. He said developers are dangling dollars for use of a precious, limited supply of farm and timber land.

The board heard again from the Rev. Willie Crenshaw, a pastor in Orange, speaking on behalf of his parents, Stevensburg landowners seeking to lease land for the Maroon Solar project.

“To say it will destroy the land is not accurate,” Crenshaw said.

He said they have tried to grow things on the land to no success and his parents are now approaching 80 years old.

“If they can use it to get something from it to enhance their lives,” Crenshaw said. “Consider the landowner. We own the land where this (solar) farm will go.”

He said Maroon Solar came in and worked with them and the community on the project.

“They care about us,” Crenshaw said.

Stevensburg resident Troy Ralston said it’s time to put a stop to applications to build power plants on farmland. He warned Culpeper would become like Fredericksburg, with its quaint downtown surrounded by miles and miles of brick and mortar development.

Russell Hubert, formerly of Culpeper, addressed the board saying he used to work at Continental Teves, a longtime brake manufacturing plant in the county, slated to close next year. He said he now works as a solar facility district manager, overseeing 32 sites.

“Solar is not experimental,” Hubert said. “Thank God, because I know Continental is closing—200 to 300 jobs going away.”

Maroon Solar will generate jobs to replace those, he added, “So hopefully some of my friends will be employed for the next few years.”

Hubert said he spoke in support of utility scale solar development on behalf of “my boys from Continental so they can continue to exist."

“There’s no more coal,” the man said. “This direction is what it takes to go the way the industry is going.”

Hubert added Dominion, providing the power for solar plants, is not interested in building small projects.

Brandy Station resident Pamela Davis said she drives four hours daily—two hours there and two hours back—as a DC Metro area. The people she works with ask her how she lives in rural Culpeper.

“I tell them about the beauty and the wonderful small town,” Davis said. “I call it Shangri-La.”

Culpeper is not that far from D.C. and will be developed, she added.

“But you have a choice so do not—this is farmland,” Davis said.

Walker Somerville spoke for the 300-acre limit on solar projects and said projects should not be placed on farmland. Nancy Halgren, a town resident passionate about organic gardening, echoed the remarks, saying the zoning should match the project.

“The horses are not quite out of the barn yet so we can close the door,” she said. “Farmers should be supported—that’s what Culpeper’s about.”

A Louisa County man spoke, saying he lives near a solar project there and cannot see it due to ample screening. He said he felt it was a good use of agricultural land.

Rodney Hubert, a Fredericksburg resident, spoke saying electricity has got to be made somewhere. Solar and wind are the future, he said.

“Even the farmers need the power,” Hubert said. “Keep an open mind.”

Vice Chairman Bates, after the pubic hearing, spoke up for land rights saying a landowner has the right to do what they want to do with their property, if allowed by law.

The Commonwealth of Virginia changed the law so solar facilities could be allowed on farmland with a conditional use permit, Bates said. The state could change the rules again, he added, to make the use by-right on farmland.

Bates said he agreed with the 300-acre limit and that none on the board had an agenda regarding solar projects in the county.

He looked around the board room. “60-70 people here of 53,000 population, so it is a tough decision,” Bates said.

Supervisor Durr said the new solar ordinance does a fairly good job of protecting soil and limiting water runoff at the Maroon Solar site. In fact, he said, engineered plans for solar arrays may do a better job of limiting flooding versus the clear-cut timber land currently existing on the Maroon Solar site.

Neighbors had been distributing photos of recent flooding in the area of the proposed facility where various waterways lead to the nearby Rapidan River, part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Durr said he supported the 300-acre limit in the policy. He also called for the county to consider hiring a consultant, and making the applicant pay for it, to review voluminous solar project applications.

Chairman Deal, near the end of the meeting, said he was disappointed at the personal attacks related to the potential multi-million dollar siting deal the county could get if it approves Maroon Solar.

“We are in the position up here where we have to plan for the future, look at the financial part from an economic development standpoint,” he said.

The county has to plan for a new middle school, a $50-$100 million project, and it needs more elementary schools in rural areas of Culpeper, where children ride long hours on the bus to get to school in town, Deal said. The county also needs money to invest more in the eight volunteer fire and rescue stations that provide first response around Culpeper and beyond, he said.

In the phone call Wednesday, Deal, who has taken heat for his support of the Amazon data centers, along Route 3 in Stevensburg, said solar is not as big of an economic generator for the county.

“The board is not as high on solar as other tech business in the right location,” he said. “We need these technology businesses here.”

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, the longest serving member, said Tuesday night that the General Assembly mandated every county in the state have an avenue to build solar facilities.

Rosenberger said he took an oath to follow the Code of Virginia. “We have no choice."

He said the board had many discussions about how solar projects would impact the farmland.

“If you don’t have farmers, you don’t have Culpeper."

Solar could be good for farmers that need a cash infusion, Rosenberger added, saying what wasn’t expected were the big applications, built "to take care of the carbon footprint." Farms and forests take care of the carbon footprint alright, he went on.

“Virginia is pushing it down our throats,” he said of state clean energy goals. “We are trying to negotiate through a maze to protect ourselves and you.”

In closing, Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he would support Gugino in her motion for the ordinance because her district is most impacted.

He said he owns land in the Cedar Mountain District, where the Dominion line also traverses, and has received the notices from solar developers looking to use his land for a project.

“I throw them all in the trash,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Underwood said he generally supports private property rights but doesn’t agree with government subsidies and incentives for solar projects based off of policy objectives. Solar projects are different from data centers, the supervisor said, in that the latter provides a reoccurring revenue stream to the locality.

“Solar siting agreements bother me,” Underwood said. “It’s industrial."