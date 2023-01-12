Culpeper County planners deny Maroon Solar, for third time

For the third time in as many years, a North Carolina solar power developer is attempting to build a 149-megawatt plant on private agricultural land along the high-power Dominion transmission line in the Stevensburg District of Culpeper County.

For the third time, the Culpeper County Planning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, recommended denial of the Maroon Solar project. The company is seeking to construct 671 acres of solar panels on nearly 1,900 acres of timberland along Raccoon Ford and Mount Pony roads. Current county solar policy limits projects to 300 acres.

The size of the project of Durham-based Strata Solar, concerns about managing water at the site and neighborhood impacts during construction of the 18-24-month project continued to emerge as primary concerns.

The planning commission voted around 10 p.m., unanimously, to deny the company’s third application for a special use permit, finding it was not in accord with the comprehensive plan. Prior to the vote, neighbors spoke for around an hour at the public hearing, mostly in opposition.

First submitted in late 2020 by Strata Solar, the company pulled the application soon after hearing intense pushback from residents. The Board of Supervisors denied a second application in 2021 and last year, Strata resubmitted, this time with a $4 million siting deal, in exchange for approval.

The latest application was officially resubmitted in October and after review, Culpeper County Planning & Zoning staff also recommended denial.

Strata project developer Dan Michaud made the case for the project Wednesday night saying it would be well-hidden with limited road frontage, large setbacks and vegetative buffers.

“Strata has been working almost five years on this project…our landowner partners have stuck with us,” he said.

One of those landowners, Willie Crenshaw, spoke with the minority at the public hearing in favor of the project, as his parents own 130 acres at the proposed Maroon Solar site.

“I stand for my parents who are elderly,” he said, noting the solar project will produce needed income. “I believe the company has done a wonderful job. I understand the people around it, but we are the people who own it. We are satisfied and we support this project.”

Stevensburg resident Bill Madden spoke in favor of it as well saying his property is so rurally located they have to pump in the sunlight.

“I would like to see a project like this on my property, if you are looking for an alternative,” he said.

Maroon Solar layout avoids cultural resources as well as wetlands and streams, Michaud said. Nearly 600 acres will remain open space, he said.

Major project changes since 2021, according to Michaud, is a reduction of 299 acres under panels, an expedited construction timeline, eliminating construction traffic from Mount Pony Road and a substation located at least 3,000 feet from the nearest home. Michaud said the project would create $16.6 million in direct revenue to the county through 2035.

Strata has successfully built 12 projects in Virginia with dozens more under construction, he said. It’s a family-owned company with 400 professional staff and 1,000 in construction, the project developer said.

“We need to do a good job, be in compliance and be good neighbors,” Michaud said. “We are not developing to flip and walk away. We hope to be here for a good (length of) time.”

He expressed the company would take the scrutiny.

“Culpeper has an opportunity here to set a really high bar for solar projects across Virginia,” Michaud said. “You can set the standard, if approved.”

In recommending denial, staff cited project size and environmental issues related to erosion and sediment control and stormwater management.

Several people mentioned solar panels being impervious surfaces and steps to minimize impacts during heavy rain events. Strata submitted a floodplain analysis with its application along with a stormwater management plan. The project avoids FEMA flood and wetland areas, Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said.

Neighbors will notice when the project is being built, he added, of the potential for blasting at the site and pile driving for installing rack systems and solar panels. Because of the size of the property, McLearen acknowledged valid concerns about proximity to a Civil War Study Area, two National Historic Registry sites and a floodplain. Poorly draining soil at the site and having adequate ground cover are also concerns, he said.

The solar panels will stretch to 18-feet at their tallest while county policy recommends no taller than 12-feet, pointed out Planning Commission member Keith Price. Strata officials responded that was to provide flexibility for panel orientation.

Price further asked if Strata would be willing to wait to build its project until another nearby project already approved, Greenwood Solar, was substantially underway. That way, officials could have the benefit of lessons learned from construction of Greenwood, the first utility scale project in Culpeper County, Price said. Michaud said they were open to discuss the schedule.

Planning Commission member Doug Grover stated Strata’s estimate to disassemble the project at life’s end had changed since the last submittal from $35 million to $9 million. Michaud responded it was a consultant’s spreadsheet error, that the earlier number was “fat-fingered” and grossly overestimated.

The technology of decommissioning solar projects is still emerging, he added, as not many large solar projects have yet reached the lifespan. Michaud said the decommission figure would be reevaluated every few years.

“We’ll find out more about that in the future,” he said.

Neighbors of the project asked the planning commission to reject the application, including William Foshay, owner of Greenville, asserting water runoff from the project would be ruinous.

Former Planning Commission member Laura Rogers said Stevensburg has a big target on its back due to its location close to the transmission line along with the cheap, flat land that’s available. Maroon Solar will have “massive quantities” of stormwater ponds, she said.

“It’s not what we envisioned,” Rogers said, asking members to listen to the citizens. “Stop industrializing our farmland.”

The project has already been denied twice, said Susan Ralston.

“Here we are again with essentially the same footprint,” she said.

It’s a power plant and should be on industrial land, said Ralston, founder, Citizens for Responsible Solar.

“Take a hint—keep Culpeper rural,” she said.

A youngster, Josiah Wilkes, part of the Brandy Station farming family, spoke at the hearing.

“I don’t know why you would want to put big metal solar panels across Culpeper land because of money,” he said. “Can we keep our farmland for the cows and crops and trees?”

Michael Baudhuin, owner of Sumerduck near Raccoon Ford, said his property fronts on the Maroon Solar project and he’s never once been contacted by anybody from Strata Solar. He said the company is motivated by profit and acts with arrogance.

Baudhuin loosely quoted Cicero in asking the planning commission, “How long are they going to allow these people to abuse our patience and our lifestyle?”

If approved, Maroon Solar will denigrate, desecrate and defile the land he claimed. “I ask you again…to deny it,” Baudhuin said.

The case now goes back before the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for a final vote.