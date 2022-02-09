Culpeper County real estate statistics for Dec. 2021

The Greater Piedmont Realtors has complied December 2021 real estate statistics for Culpeper County, with a comparison to December 2020 that reflects sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on market and new listings.

"A decline in home sales in December for half of the Greater Piedmont Realtors footprint was more likely due to a limited inventory rather than a drop in demand," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President, Terrie Owens, in a statement.

"Lack of inventory is still a challenge and lack of inventory continues to apply upward pressure on housing prices," she added. "Our median sales price has grown 9.6 percent year over year to a new median sales price of $450,000. We have an historic low in our footprint of only .8 months of inventory on the market. Our average days on market has gone down 42 percent year over year to an average of 27 days."