Culpeper County will not ask voters for local prohibition on legal cannabis sales

Culpeper County will not hold a voter’s referendum this November to try and enact a local prohibition on retail sales of marijuana when the commonwealth allows it in 2024.

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning voted 4-3 to not put the question to ballot—Should retail sales of marijuana be prohibited in Culpeper County? Current state law allows localities to put the question to referendum this year.

Virginia lawmakers are still debating the details of legal cannabis sales, but once that framework is established it will apply in Culpeper County.

Three on the local board—Chairman Gary Deal, and Supervisors Paul Bates and Brad Rosenberger—voted Tuesday in support of putting the question to voters for a potential ban on sales.

Culpeper Town Council can still opt to hold its own referendum regarding banning retail sales of marijuana within the town of Culpeper, but that has yet to gain any traction.

County Supervisors Kathy Campbell, David Durr, Susan Gugino and Tom Underwood voted on Tuesday against the prohibition referendum.

“I am all for staying away from this,” Underwood said.

Before the vote turning down the idea, Gugino asked if the county could modify the referendum question to remove the word, prohibit, which she said was confusing.

But County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said the voter question would have to be asked verbatim, per state guidelines. The lawyer further advised elected officials, if the referendum were to move forward, they would be banned from speaking for or against the issue in any official capacity.

Underwood brought up alcohol prohibition that made it illegal to buy, sell or use it in America from 1920-1933. Federal legislators even amended the constitution to enact the measure, which then had to be repealed, the Salem supervisor said.

“Whether you are for it or not, the use of marijuana or retail sales, there is some portion of the population that is for it, that is what led to the change of the laws that occurred,” he said.

Underwood said he viewed it as “a minority rights issue” that should not be decided by a majority of local voters who show up to answer a ballot question at the polls in November. He compared it to people smoking cigarettes, stating a referendum to ban them could pass.

“People who still smoke would be greatly inconvenienced,” Underwood said.

At committee level, Rosenberger, the board’s most senior member, said the decision was to let the people decide on the matter.

“But if we don’t do anything, it will be sold,” he said.

Durr said he didn’t support the referendum either, stating it would not change the actions of the population of people who use cannabis. If they can’t buy it in Culpeper, they’ll buy in an adjoining county or whoever they’re getting it from now, the newly seated Cedar Mountain supervisor said.

“It will not accomplish anything,” Durr said.

Gugino commented that marijuana dispensaries are on their way once the framework is in place. If Culpeper voters had enacted a prohibition on it, she added, “They will end up going somewhere else anyway” to purchase legal weed, Gugino said.

The newly seated Stevensburg supervisor said she would prefer to let supply and demand determine whether any dispensaries will open in Culpeper.

“You will not do anything to sway people one way or the other. I don’t know if I can support the referendum,” she said.

Bates said he didn’t agree with the state legalizing marijuana. He repeated earlier concerns regarding the employee shortage because folks can’t pass a drug test.

“My moral fiber—I don’t support it,” Bates said. “Half of me is saying I am not going to be complicit, add to the problem.”

On the other hand, he added, the taxes legal cannabis will produce (a projected 21 percent on every dollar of sales) is what prompted the legalization anyway.

“When the smoke clears, that 21 percent is not going to be a drop in the bucket for what it’s going to cost in unintended consequences,” Bates said. “I will support the referendum.”

