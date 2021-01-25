Culpeper Downtown Dollars $16K economic recovery infusion for small business

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. recently announced a renewal of the Culpeper Downtown Dollars Program through which shoppers are encouraged to put their money where their heart is – the Culpeper downtown district.

CRI is leading the economic recovery program made possible through fundraising, a $5,000 contribution from the designated Main Street organization and a $500 gift from long time Culpeper resident and downtown supporter Hank Milans. The initiative will infuse $16,500 into 26 participating downtown shops and restaurants, according to a release from CRI.

Current economic conditions have created financial challenges for small and locally owned businesses and so it is important for the community to rally behind them. Culpeper Downtown Dollars offers an incentive to do just that and save. For every $100 purchased, CRI will add $50 worth of Downtown Dollars: spend $100 and get $150 to shop with.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The first quarter is the toughest time of year for our small businesses,” said CRI Director Jessica Jenkins. “This incentive program is intended to encourage our community to continue the amazing support they have shown our downtown businesses.”