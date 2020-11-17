Culpeper Downtown Holiday Preview now through Sunday

As the air turns brisk and thoughts turn to December, the Culpeper Downtown Holiday Preview is being featured now through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street Program, invites visitors and locals alike to start their shopping early this season in the historic downtown.

“Culpeper Downtown merchants and restaurants welcome you with warmth, holiday cheer and outstanding customer service that make downtown such a wonderful place,” CRI stated in a release.

Many establishments are already dressed in tinsel and bows and the Jolly Old Elf is showing his happy face from storefronts. Decorations are glittering and seasonal glow is bright.

Support Local Safely means enjoying downtown’s many fine eateries by dining-in, picking up curbside, ordering delivery and purchasing gift cards. Local retailers are offering the same options as well as shopping online for that holiday list.

Searching for gifts downtown really is a one-of-a-kind experience offering everything from gourmet chocolates, healthy honey, fine jewelry, international art, unique pet gifts, trendy clothes, antiques, housewares, sugar, spices and other things nice.