Culpeper eyes 1st fiber-to-home link by year-end, Orange connects 3,000th customer

The race to connect rural Virginia continues at various speeds, even as localities compete for more government funding to fill in the digital divide still putting millions at a disadvantage.

In Culpeper County, a tentative start date is December for the first section of homes to connect to All Points Broadband, through the nearly two-year-long, government-led initiative to bring internet to its citizens.

The Leesburg-based company is overseeing the project here and similar ones around the state. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy are funding partners in Culpeper County, allowing access via existing power lines for broadband equipment and extensions.

Culpeper County’s $34 million, 536-mile fiber-to-home project will reach more than 4,000 addresses currently without affordable access to high-speed. The board of supervisors and county staff has been negotiating the mostly grant-funded project since fall of 2020.

A plan to bring reliable internet to the people in the country has been longer in the works in Culpeper, though availability during COVID of federal and state dollars to build the networks has finally quickened the process, but not fast enough for some.

Meanwhile, in Orange County, Fiberlync recently connected its 3,000th rural customer to dependable, affordable, high-speed internet since the board of supervisors there formed its own company in April 2021.

Next step: evaluate 10,400 poles

Culpeper County executed its contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia on Aug. 4, 2022 for use of VATI funds covering a quarter of total project costs through the highly-competitive Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

Now, All Points is working with the electric companies to analyze and approve each of the thousands of electric poles on which it will place attachments for the fiber-to-home.

That pole review is slated to take three months from the contract execution—by early November, according to Culpeper County Grants Administrator Laura Loveday.

The first homes in Culpeper County will be offered service beginning in project month 4, according to the contract with All Points. That means by the December holidays, weather permitting, of course.

Now, power poles are being evaluated to be sure they can handle the extra load of the additional fiber, according to REC Director of Broadband and Fiber Services Mark Ponton, in a county staff report at the June 14 Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee meeting.

In many cases, there are already attachments on the poles and “make-ready” work needs to be done to see if existing cables need to be raised or lowered. They also need to check if poles are tall enough and can carry the excess weight and strain, according to the REC report.

A designer will evaluate and make these decisions, and it will take “a bit of time” to field the poles, evaluate them in a software system, and create an order for any poles that need updating.

At that point, a construction crew will make any necessary updates and then fiber can be constructed on the poles, according to the REC report to the committee.

If poles need to be replaced due to structural issues, that will be the responsibility of REC, according to Loveday.

If poles need to be replaced due to requirements related to broadband equipment, that is All Points’ responsibility, she said.

According to REC, the vast majority of the pole replacements are due to communications requirements, Loveday said.

Communications equipment needs to be at least 40 inches below any electric equipment.

All Points leadership said the pole attachment issue is mainly one of scale.

“We’re targeting about 10,400 poles across the county. That is just an order of magnitude more than what the electric utility partners are used to processing in such a short period,” according to a committee report.

“REC is a great partner and is ahead of others when it comes to fiber deployment because they have completed more than most electric utilities.”

All Points has designed several months’ worth of fiber construction with the first phase of field activity now starting, to “make-ready” the utility poles, according to a presentation in June. The company said it would actively work with REC and Dominion to improve efficiencies for the 10,000+ poles.

Customers will be notified approximately 90 days in advance of serviceability, according to the company. Residents interested in signing up can do so at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.

All Points is currently hiring field technicians, customer support representatives, and field sales representatives. Fiber contractors interested in working with them should email OSP@allpointsbroadband.com

Cost and project update

Once the fiber is in place, residents seeking to connect will pay a $99 fee for a maximum 500-feet extension to their home. All Points will charge $1.15-$1.25 per additional foot to make the connection. Service will start at $59.99 monthly, up to $109.99.

Households meeting income requirements could qualify for a $30 per month discount through a federal affordability program.

All Points Broadband will be providing periodic public updates as the project progresses, said Director of Government Affairs Kyle Rosner in an email last week to the Star-Exponent.

“We are working closely with our electric utility partners and contractors on the many discrete tasks that have to be completed in the course of a project of this scale,” he said.

In Orange County, Fiberlync is solely laying underground cable, and is not putting apparatus on rural utility poles prone to extended outages during severe weather.

This is more costly, but if the power does go out, Fiberlyn customers with a generator still have internet at the house. The Star-Exponent asked All Points how dependable their service would be, located on utility lines.

Rosner replied in the email saying the decision about whether a particular route will be aerial or buried is based on a cost benefit analysis that considers both upfront and ongoing operating costs.

“It is difficult to make sweeping statements about the specific impact of a particular weather event at a particular location at some point in the future. There are just too many variables,” he said.

VATI grants next round, Comcast wants in

All Points Broadband has been the recipient of millions in VATI funding for its various projects around the state, primarily working with electric companies.

Orange County Supervisor Jim White heads up the Orange Broadband Authority in charge of Fiberlync. A request for funding for continued extension of the service was turned down last year for a VATI grant, for various reasons, according to state officials, one being the costlier investment in underground cable.

Orange County recently submitted a second VATI grant application seeking $2.5 million toward a $13 million extension that will reach the last, last-mile, White told the Star-Exponent during a recent event in the Town of Orange. The 88-mile extension of Fiberlync would reach 697 homes, he said.

Culpeper County, in an unlikely partnership, is also applying for FY23 VATI funding—in conjunction with cable giant, Comcast.

The ask is for $8.8 million, with a cash match by Comcast, of $2.2 million. The project would reach rural pockets of the county currently listed in census blocks as served by Comcast or other providers, but not really.

If awarded, the majority state-funded project would extend Comcast infrastructure 118 miles. The extension would serve the remaining 758 locations in Culpeper County not covered by the previous VATI grant.

Serving homes inaccurately listed by Comcast as served in census tracts—the so-called Swiss cheese on the map—has long been a point of contention and frustration for many residents unable to get the cable provider, or anyone else, to provide high-speed. It makes homes and entire areas ineligible for grant funded internet extensions.

The FCC is working to update those maps by this fall so that it will not list areas served with internet as census tracts, but address by individual address.

“We found 150 small pockets of under-served, primarily residential, without internet service in census areas that claim to be served,” Loveday said.

Federal dollars could also help bring service to these areas if the VATI grant with Comcast is not successful, she said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, at the Sept. 6 regular meeting, questioned the cost of nearly $9 million to serve 758 houses with Comcast internet.

“I have angst about taking…taxpayer money and giving it to a company that’s supposed to be serving these areas,” he said.