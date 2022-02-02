Culpeper farmer earns state and national recognition

Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh has been honored for his foraging and grazing practices at Lakota Ranch, his family’s farm northeast of Brandy Station.

Engh was named Virginia’s 2022 Outstanding Forage Producer of the Year by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council. Nationally, he placed third place for the same title.

“This award is presented to an exceptional producer who has implemented innovative forage and grazing management practices, leading to enhanced production, forage quality, and profitability, better wildlife habitat, and improved soil conservation and water quality,” the Virginia council said in recognizing Engh.

At the regional Winter Forage Conference held last week at The Carver Center near Cedar Mountain, Engh was honored as the region’s Outstanding Forage Producer, said Carl Stafford, the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper.

“Jeremy and his family have a lot going on; the story there seems endless,” Stafford said in an interview. “His pasture and cattle management are the reasons for him and the family farm being recognized.”

Lakota is running 500 head of Devon cattle on seven farms in Culpeper and Fauquier counties—a total of about 2,000 acres—all fed on grass. His operation is the top Devon breeder in the country in terms of awards, economics and longevity, Engh said.

In addition, Lakota Ranch sells fresh eggs, certified Devon beef, pastured pork and lamb, local honey and cheeses and a variety of other retail items at its store, 9272 Big Horn Road near Remington. The shop has a free petting zoo.

Since 2015, the Lakota Hunt Club has offered deer, turkey and bear hunts. Lakota stock dogs have been bred and trained for more than 20 years to work all kinds of livestock, and also as service dogs and loyal companions.

Engh said he aims for his grazing practices to have less impact on the environment. He uses very little heavy equipment and far less hay, choosing instead to feed cattle during the winter months with fescue grasses.

“We set out a few hay bales to prep for bad weather and the like,” Engh said. “But mostly, we’re moving a fence every day to expose the herd to a new strip of green grass, and balance their rations that way.”

When cattle are grazed year-round, as Engh does, their urine and manure go right back into the land, Stafford said.

“You’re recycling nutrients, and spreading them across the landscape,” he said. “When you’re making hay, that causes a removal of nutrients, and you’re feeding a herd during the dormant season in one place, so all those nutrients are lost.”

Stafford said Engh is sought out by other farmers for advice on his methods, and ideas on how they can more effectively care for their herds.

“He’s well known enough that the National Grazing Lands Coalition invited him to their conference in Myrtle Beach in December, where he participated on a producer panel,” Stafford said.

More than 500 ranchers, professors, land managers, researchers, public officials, conservationists and students attended that conference, exchanging ideas and information on the latest grazing-land issues.

Lakota’s beef and other farm products are served in high-end restaurants across the region, Engh said.

“The Inn at Little Washington is one of our clients, for example,” he said. “We are able to provide the local farm-to-table products that customers appreciate.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.