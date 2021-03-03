 Skip to main content
Culpeper flavor: Downtown Restaurant Week March 8-14
Culpeper flavor: Downtown Restaurant Week March 8-14

Grass Rootes restaurant Culpeper (copy) (copy)

Grass Rootes at 195 East Davis Street in Culpeper is participating in the town’s Restaurant Week, with many delicious offerings available through Sunday. The restaurant is housed in a building that dates to 1790 and has been—among other establishments—a tobacco warehouse, tin shop, and hardware store in its 229 years, surviving two fires and an earthquake along the way.

 Star-Exponent File photo

Celebrate local flavor during Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week happening next week, March 8-14.

Started by local restaurateurs in 2009, the event encourages diners to break out of typical work-week patterns and share a meal with family and friends at 11 different independently owned Culpeper Downtown restaurants.

With specially priced menu options—$35 per person includes a 3-course dinner to include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert—it’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or try something new, according to event sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

Participating restaurants are Flavor on Main (Tues- Sat); Grass Rootes (Wed-Sat); Love’s Kitchen Mon-Sun); Natraj Indian Cuisine (Tues-Sun); Pintothai Culpeper (Mon-Sun); The Sangria Bowl (Tues-Sun); Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar (Tues-Sat); The Copper Fish (Mon-Sat); It’s About Thyme (Wed-Sat); Piedmont: A Virginia Steakhouse (Mon-Sat) and Uncle Elder’s BBQ Restaurant (Tues-Sun).

