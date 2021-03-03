Culpeper flavor: Downtown Restaurant Week March 8-14

Celebrate local flavor during Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week happening next week, March 8-14.
Started by local restaurateurs in 2009, the event encourages diners to break out of typical work-week patterns and share a meal with family and friends at 11 different independently owned Culpeper Downtown restaurants.
With specially priced menu options—$35 per person includes a 3-course dinner to include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert—it’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or try something new, according to event sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc.
Participating restaurants are Flavor on Main (Tues- Sat); Grass Rootes (Wed-Sat); Love’s Kitchen Mon-Sun); Natraj Indian Cuisine (Tues-Sun); Pintothai Culpeper (Mon-Sun); The Sangria Bowl (Tues-Sun); Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar (Tues-Sat); The Copper Fish (Mon-Sat); It’s About Thyme (Wed-Sat); Piedmont: A Virginia Steakhouse (Mon-Sat) and Uncle Elder’s BBQ Restaurant (Tues-Sun).