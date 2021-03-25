Culpeper health organizations join forces

Two Culpeper health service businesses are starting a new partnership that will enable them to improve their quality of care and patient engagement, a news release from the pair stated this week.

Wellspring Health Services announced the new development, saying it has partnered with Privia Health. Wellspring provides medical care to Culpeper and the surrounding communities with urgent care, family practice and 12 specialty practices.

Privia’s focus is patient engagement and patient communication. This cooperative relationship puts the latest technology and tools in place to enable physicians and care teams to integrate patient care, the release stated.

“In addition to Privia Health’s excellent technology and tools, we were drawn to their commitment to optimize patient care and facilitate healthier local populations. That supports Wellspring’s mission,” said Dr. Khalid Athar, CEO of Wellspring Health Services.

“Privia Health has extensive clinical research partners that are working hard to discover and bring important findings and benefits to patients with chronic diseases and other specialized health issues. These discoveries will benefit our patients,” he said.

The collaborative partnership between Wellspring Health Services and Privia Health is effective starting March 29. For additional information about Wellspring Health Services, contact Charity Wolf, RN, Director of Operations, at cwolf@wellspringhealthservices.com.