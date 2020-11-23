Culpeper Holiday Inn Express and Suites Recognized for Customer Service

A local hotel has been recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic for outstanding customer service, among the top 1% of all Holiday Inn Express hotels.

The Culpeper Holiday Inn Express and Suites received a 100% rating on its inspections by franchise quality control representatives two months in a row this fall, it announced in a news release this week.

The social distancing procedures the Culpeper hotel owners established were so impressive to inspectors that they suggested the entire chain should do the same, the release stated. These included a hot, touch-free breakfast complete with touch-free coffee. Also, hand sanitizer is provided in every guest room, and housekeeping is on-demand.

According to the release, “General Manager, Kayla Garcia, and her staff have put in extra hours and effort in order to achieve this high standard, and are very pleased with the brand recognition.”

To learn more about Culpeper’s Holiday Inn Express please contact Kayla Garcia, gm@culphotels.com or 540/825-7444.