 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Holiday Inn Express and Suites Recognized for Customer Service
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Holiday Inn Express and Suites Recognized for Customer Service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Inn Express Culpeper

Sharon Proctor (left), a guest, receives breakfast prepared by hotel employee Jodi Addison at Culpeper’s Holiday Inn Express on a recent morning. The hotel was recognized for outstanding customer service during the coronavirus pandemic.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A local hotel has been recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic for outstanding customer service, among the top 1% of all Holiday Inn Express hotels.

The Culpeper Holiday Inn Express and Suites received a 100% rating on its inspections by franchise quality control representatives two months in a row this fall, it announced in a news release this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The social distancing procedures the Culpeper hotel owners established were so impressive to inspectors that they suggested the entire chain should do the same, the release stated. These included a hot, touch-free breakfast complete with touch-free coffee. Also, hand sanitizer is provided in every guest room, and housekeeping is on-demand.

According to the release, “General Manager, Kayla Garcia, and her staff have put in extra hours and effort in order to achieve this high standard, and are very pleased with the brand recognition.”

To learn more about Culpeper’s Holiday Inn Express please contact Kayla Garcia, gm@culphotels.com or 540/825-7444.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam talks about enforcement of new restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News