Culpeper housing statistics for July, 2021

Culpeper County real estate statistics for July 2021 were compiled by the Greater Piedmont Realtors, including a comparison to July 2020 reflecting sales activity, medial sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings.

“Sales in the Greater Piedmont have slowed for the first time in 4 months," said Greater Piedmont Realtors President Beck Miller in a statement. "This is more than likely due to a seasonal slowdown as well as a lack of inventory—there simply isn’t a lot for buyers to choose from, forcing a delay in their home purchase.