In a national survey of hospitals conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Culpeper Medical Center earned a perfect score for its support of breastfeeding and maternity practices.
The local medical facility, which is a part of Novant Health UVA Health System, exceeded the state average of 81 and the national average of 79 in the survey, receiving a 100 out of 100, according to a news release from Novant.
“These results are only possible thanks to tremendous collaboration across the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Obstetrics & Gynecology and Novant Health UVA Health System Maternity Education,” said Donna Staton, president of the center, in the release.
“We’re proud of this perfect score, which reflects our efforts to work with new mothers and provide them with the best possible support as they begin breastfeeding,” she added.
Current guidelines call for exclusive breastfeeding for a baby’s first six months, when possible, followed by breastfeeding along with other foods until at least 12 months of age, the news release stated.
“Improving support practices in the hospital has been shown to improve the success of the more than four out of five mothers who desire to breastfeed,” it said.
Culpeper listed in Newsweek
On July 22, Culpeper Medical Center was also listed in Newsweek Magazine as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals 2020.
In a partnership with the nonprofit Leapfrog Group, which reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities, the magazine listed 231 entries in 36 states, categorized by region.
A panel of national experts selected hospitals for excellence in maternity care—including low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies.
“Thought these standards are aligned with medical research and best practices, not all hospitals achieve them,” the Newsweek article stated. “The facilities cited by Newsweek as Best Maternity Hospitals 2020 are an elite group demonstrating excellence in maternity care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.