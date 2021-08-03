Culpeper medical equipment business achieves quality milestone

Home medical equipment service provider Culpeper Home Medical announced Tuesday it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

“Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards,” a news release from the business stated. “Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.”

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has worked to improve industry standards since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

Culpeper Home Medical, located on Main street, serves Central and Northern Virginia with home medical equipment such as hospital beds, walkers, wheelchairs, lift chair recliners, power wheelchairs and scooters, among other items. Culpeper Home Medical bills Medicare, Medicaid, MCOs and many third-party insurances.