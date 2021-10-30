Culpeper No. 6 for highest growth in home values in Va.

Culpeper County ranks No. 6 on a Top 10 list from Smart Asset ranking Virginia localities with the highest growth in home values in the last five years.
The average local home price in the past 18 months of the COIVD-19 pandemic increased more than 30 percent in Culpeper, where inventory is limited and prices are at the top. A desire to live more rurally during this time is driving values up, according to local analysis.
Home-value rankings are one factor in the study of places receiving the most property taxes, according to Smart Asset, a financial technology firm based in New York.
On the list, Culpeper County tied for second lowest property taxes at 64 cents per every $100 of assessed real estate valuation and had a nearly 36 percent overall increase in home values in the past five years.
The average home sales price in Culpeper as of October 2021 is $415,000 compared to $319,900 in March 2020, according to Philip Thornton IV, principal broker/owner at RE/MAX Crossroads in Culpeper.
“While we have seen a tremendous move in house prices, I think it was a function of Culpeper lagging many of our neighboring counties in rebounding from the housing crisis and recession,” Thornton said. “We were still cheap and a perceived flight to safety—rural properties and smaller towns.”
There were 106 active listings, about five weeks worth of inventory, as of Saturday in Culpeper compared to nearly 170 listings in March 2020. General rule of thumb is six months equates to a market that’s in balance, said Thornton.
The most expensive house sold this year in Culpeper is 720 Zeuswyn Dr. for $2.45 million. A house on Golf Drive sold at $650,000 and on Windsong Court for $480,000.
One-story homes on Old Orange Road and South West Street are both currently offered for sale at $350,000, said Thornton, Greater Piedmont Realtors 2018 Broker of the Year.
The city of Richmond came in first statewide for the greatest jump in home values at 49 percent in the recent study. The state capital had the third highest property taxes on the list, $1.01 per every $100 of assessed valuation.
Floyd, Virginia came in second with 40 percent home value growth and a .60-cents tax rate. Warren is third with 37 percent home value growth and a .64-cents tax rate.
Manassas City at No. 4 saw 37 percent growth and had the second highest taxes at $1.13 of assessed value.
Lynchburg City saw 36 percent rise in home values with a 97-cents real estate tax rate.
Portsmouth City was at No. 6 with nearly 36 percent home value increase in the past five years and the highest property tax, $1.23 per $100 of valuation.
Rounding out the SmartAsset list for fastest growing home values in Virginia were Chesterfield, Henrico and Stafford, all with property taxes in the 80-cents range.
540/825-4315