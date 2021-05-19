Culpeper parklets to host entertainment on Friday

Acrylic art, a youth music showcase and a glass-blowing demonstration are on the agenda in downtown Culpeper this Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

To draw people to the historic East Davis Street shopping district, Culpeper’s department of economic development and tourism announced this week that two of the town’s parklets will be used Friday for the entertainment of shoppers who visit the area.

From noon to 5 p.m. at the Raven’s Nest parklet, Jewell Tone Music School students will perform in a talent showcase throughout the afternoon, and the music school will also be doing acrylic art in the same space.

From 3 to 6 p.m. in the parklet beside Poppy+Chalk, Cody Long of Wanderlust Gifts (formerly on Davis Street) will do a glass-blowing demonstration.

Downtown shops and restaurants will be open for business as they are every Friday during this time.

“This is not a formal program yet,” said Megan Gray, tourism and marketing specialist for Culpeper. “But we want to eventually build a First Friday program,” as other towns have done, with special activities in the downtown area every first Friday of the month.

“We have a lot of great talent in our community and this is a wonderful way to showcase it all,” Gray said.