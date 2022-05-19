Culpeper pediatric therapy clinic celebrates anniversary

Dr. Kim Lephart discovered physical therapy in the sixth grade while volunteering in a special education preschool classroom. She noticed a little boy standing in a contraption of metal and plastic from his chest to his feet.

“It seemed to swallow him up! I was taken back,” said Lephart.

She learned the boy had spina bifida and the body brace allowed him to walk.

“I watched in amazement as he shifted his weight side to side and moved the apparatus forward. He was walking! We played games, which I found out helped him get stronger,” Lephart recalled.

That day, she learned a child is not their disability.

“This preschooler was just a little kid with an amazing smile and fun personality, who happened to have spina bifida. I went home that day and told my mom I was going to be a pediatric physical therapist! And the rest—is history!” Dr. Lephart said.

The board-certified clinical specialist in pediatric physical therapy today has more than 25 years in the field.

Lephart this past week celebrated the 13th anniversary of her practice, School-based Therapy and Resources (STARs). A chamber of commerce ribbon cutting was held at the Culpeper clinic on Lovers Lane, called Community-STARs, opened in 2016.

The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic serves youth ages 0-21, also offering occupational therapy since 2020, the same year C-STARs won the Culpeper Chamber Small Business of the Year Award.

When COVID hit, C-STARs quickly pivoted to telehealth, Lephart said. Therapists, at the start of the pandemic, pulled back on their billable hours and worked on projects to move the practice forward like free virtual social camps for children.

“As the pandemic marched on, surrounding pediatric clinics laid off therapists. I saw this as an opportunity to hire experienced therapists and our C-STARs team grew,” Lephart said.

Recently, clients have been able to associate during sessions (playing games together, etc.). The children have welcomed this increased interactivity and it’s starting to feel more “normal,” Lephart said.

“We know children are struggling with the effects of isolation from COVID. Many are on wait lists for counseling,” she said. “We’ve noticed an increase in occupational therapy referrals to help children with emotional regulation as they wait to be seen by mental health professionals.”

Dr. Lephart is excited about the future of C-STARs. She envisions expanding a food exploration sensory play program to include speech therapists who can address the oral motor part of feeding. C-STARs would be a local link for families waiting to get into or recently graduated from more intensive Feeding Programs at UVA or Kennedy Krieger Institute.

“We would be a resource for those families. I want to expand C-STARs so that we can help more children, so perhaps a second location is in our future? The future of C-STARs is shining brightly!” Lephart said.

The practice last month helped more than 600 children. It currently has three physical therapists, three occupational therapists, two certified occupational therapy assistants, three speech language pathologists, a front office coordinator and a client care coordinator.

