Culpeper planners OK rezoning for 274-home 55+ development

At the same five-hour meeting during which the Amazon data center was denied in a split vote, the Culpeper County Planning Commission by an 8-1 vote green-lighted a residential rezoning for 274 houses in an age-restricted development on Nalles Mill Road.

Maryland-based Caruso Odin is seeking to rezone 121 acres from Rural-Area to Residential-3 on the property just outside of the town that the company has owned since 2005. It is currently in use as pastureland, a stone’s throw away from Buffalo Wild Wings and the Kohl’s shopping center.

The plan is to build 2.27 homes per acre and leave half of the property, covered with wetlands and stream from Mountain Run, in its original state.

The project is called Williams Mill Village, an active adult community being marketed to the affluent 55-and-older population looking to downsize and have amenities and community connections with likeminded folks just beyond their doorstep.

If approved by the Board of Supervisors, it will be the first of its type for Culpeper County.

‘A creature unlike any other’Culpeper attorney Bruce Clark represented the applicant at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. He said he was also representing the entire concept of the Williams Mill active adult community that will have no residents younger than 19 living in it on a permanent basis.

The development will receive town water and sewer, and the property has three deep wells deeded into the town system as well as a treatment plant.

Williams Mill residents will have already retired or be transitioning to retirement and seeking new ways to live to take up their time, the lawyer said.

“They are in fact, communities,” Clark said.

Williams Mill will feature a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, bar and cafe, catering kitchen, library, classrooms, fitness center, gym, pool with deck, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fire pits, ponds, a dog park and walking trails, as well as an activities director.

Monthly dues will be in the $250-$300 range, he said, calling the proposed housing development “a business,” with staff members an annual budget in excess of $1 million.

Single-family houses, sized 1,400 to 2,700-square-feet, with one-floor living will start in the low $300s with options for lofts and basements. All will have garages and driveways.

“When you consider what you get…it’s a good deal,” Clark said.

He added, “This is a creature unlike any Culpeper has seen before…To be perfectly blunt, active adult communities are cash cows.”

Addressing problem intersectionHe listed big figures when projecting economic impact from the retiree village, and said its senior occupants would shop locally and volunteer. They won’t drive at rush hour or at night and therefore won’t clog roads in the development less than a mile from Bus. 29.

Town Council has approved the developer building a Restricted Crossing or ‘RCUT’ at the problematic Nalles Mill intersection with the commercial highway. The roadwork is part of the proffers the county Planning Commission approved and must be done at the start.

Town Council, however, is opposing the overall housing project due to the belief that negative impacts to the town transportation network are not fully mitigated by what Caruso Odin has agreed to financially cover as part of rezoning approval.

“This is a win-win,” Clark told county planners.

Jeff Caruso has built over 25,000 active adult units, the lawyer said, and was twice named builder of the year in New Jersey.

“He has done this—he has proved himself,” Clark said.

Transportation and walkingPlanning commission member Keith Price commented the development had very attractive features. He asked Clark about the adjoining railroad bridge and if the developer planned to make it more pedestrian-friendly, perhaps with a retrofitted walking platform.

“A community of active seniors will want to be able to walk,” Price said.

An engineer for the project responded the biggest obstacle to the bridge is that Norfolk Southern, who owns it, will not negotiate any such project unless the request comes from the town or county.

If it was a community with children, the railroad bridge would need to be addressed, Clark said, noting the bridge can be safely walked “if you time it well.” The lawyer said Williams Mill would not generate that much foot traffic on Nalles Mill.

Vice Chairwoman Cindy Thornhill said she thought it was a very nice project but that the RCUT at Bus. 29 was just a band-aid. More development is coming to the area, she added. Thornhill said she didn’t believe the retirees living in the development would walk across the bridge.

Price added that lots of members of the public won’t like the RCUT proposed on Bus. 29 and Nalles Mill, where it can take a long time to make a left onto the highway.

The proposed traffic solution would be located in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. Some on the commission commented the RCUT might be hard to navigate at that speed.

Chairman Sanford Reaves agreed, saying, “It’s not the ultimate solution—55-and-older will go the other way.”

Comments for and againstChuck Gyory lives on Nalles Mill Road across from the proposed development. He told planners he was originally opposed to the project, but not in its current form. Gyory expressed concern about speed on the road, asking the limit be lowered to 35 to Keyser Road.

Stevensburg resident Tim Stegmaier said the development would be a disaster for safety and a terrible opportunity for dangerous accidents.

Town resident Jeffrey Mitchell compared the Bus. 29 intersection to a game of Frogger with motorists waiting for their turn to cross. He said it perplexed him why people could not use a bike or walk to services nearby.

“People have to be in a car,” Mitchell said.

Former East Fairfax Supervisor Steve Walker addressed the commission, recalling Clark’s comparison of the project to a creature. Williams Mill can be a great creature, he said, an asset for Culpeper.

“It’s also a brand new creature so there are a lot of things we have to learn as a community,” Walker said.

Price, a former town councilman serving his first term on the county planning commission, voted against the rezoning.

History and supportNalle’s Mill Road is named for the mill in the area owned by William C. Nalle, born in London in 1823.

Nalle ran the mill during the Union occupation of Culpeper during the Civil War, turning local crops into food for a hungry population. The mill ran until his death in 1885, according to research by Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall.

Culpeper developer Greg Yates supported Williams Mill in a March 8 email to the county.

“As an adjacent property owner and after doing a little research on the project I fully support the rezoning. 55-and-older projects like this will bring in higher-income retirees with more money to spend in the community who add little tax burden in return,” Yates wrote.

“Having developed a 55-and-older rental community I can tell you first-hand that the majority of my residents are locals who down-sized along with others who moved here to be close to their family. This project would be a win-win for Culpeper,” he added.

