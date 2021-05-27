CULPEPER REAL ESTATE: Shortage of available housing still an issue

Culpeper County real estate statistics for April 2021 were compiled by the Greater Piedmont Association of Realtors. It includes a comparison to April, 2020 reflecting sales activity, medial sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings.

“From one year ago, active listings are down by over 56% and we are now hovering around just one month’s supply of inventory,” Miller added. “Economists generally say that about 4-6 months of inventory is considered a healthy, balanced market. With just a month’s worth of inventory, it continues to be a competitive market for buyers at all price points.”