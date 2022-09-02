Culpeper receives first payment in statewide opioid settlement funds

Culpeper County has received an initial payment of $32,124 by participating in Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Fund & Settlement Allocation overseen by the attorney general’s office.

The funds, with more to come, are from ongoing legal settlements with prescription-drug companies who falsely marketed as safe the opioids they manufactured and distributed.

The money is to be used to prevent or reduce overdose deaths or other opioid-related harms through evidence-based or evidence-informed methods, programs or strategies as well as resources for patients seeking detox.

Additional statewide settlements worth about $530 million are pending with the three major opioid distributors—McKesson Corp, AmeriSource Bergen, and Cardinal Health—and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceutical, according to Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis.

Culpeper County will receive about $1.3 million through pending allocations. It received its initial payment July 29.

The county Board of Supervisors will have final word on how the local funds will be used locally.

According to recent data from the state medical examiner, 19 Culpeper residents died last year from using the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, nearly triple the number from 2020.

There have been four fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 so far in Culpeper, according to the data. The county is in the mid-to-high range statewide for its level of fatal drug overdoses.

Per state guidelines, the settlement money can be used to support law-enforcement programs addressing needs of people misusing opioids, or who have mental health conditions and are in the criminal justice system or in danger of getting into it.

The money can also be used to support drug treatment and drug courts, as started in the spring in Culpeper County. The money can be for pregnant women or mothers with opioid-use disorder and mental health issues, as well as the needs of her family, including babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, according to a memorandum with the state that the county approved last year.

The money can be used to purchase Naloxone, used for reviving people overdosing from opioids, or for medication-assisted treatment for people physically dependent on opioids.

It can be used for prevention programs in schools and needle exchange initiatives as well as well as housing, transportation, education, job placement, job training or child care for people in recovery from opioid addiction.

The state Opioid Abatement Authority, established last year, will receive 55 percent of all settlement funds. Its mission is to remediate the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth through grants, donations, or other assistance, for efforts to treat, prevent, and reduce opioid use disorder and misuse.

Virginia counties and cities will receive 30% of settlement monies over 10 years, with allocations based on impacts of opioids on each locality. The state will get the other 15 percent.

In mid-August, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the latest settlement amount to Virginia of $9 million from Pennsylvania-based Endo. The drug company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month in New York. The company made Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER, which were withdrawn from the market in 2017.

“Virginia has seen the brutal impact of the opioid epidemic in every corner of the Commonwealth,” Miyares said in a statement. “This nationwide agreement will allow for broad investment and remediation efforts for devastated communities. Although no price can be placed on the thousands of lives lost, this settlement represents a major step towards ensuring that victims receive the treatment and care they need.”