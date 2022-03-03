Culpeper Recovers final round offers $250K for SWaM business rent, mortgage relief

Culpeper Recovers SWaM Business Grants is gearing up for its final round of rent and mortgage relief for local small, women and minority-owned and run entities operating in an unprecedented time.

Throughout the near two-year pandemic, the Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant has awarded over $850,000 to Culpeper businesses, Read said.

The Spring 2022 round announced this week by Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism chief Paige Read has approximately $250,000 to award.

New this round, home-based businesses and 501c3 non-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Home-based is eligible to receive 25 percent of their monthly rent/mortgage.

Each business/organization is eligible for up to $15,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs (whichever is reached first). Applications open on Thursday, March 10 and the deadline to apply is Thursday, April 14 at visitculpeperva.com/culpeperrecoversswambusinessgrant.aspx

This is a reimbursement grant. Business owners will be required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation.

VHCD grants final approval, adding to the length of turnaround time for processing reimbursements, according to the town.

Average approval time is currently running 90+ days from application completion notification. Applicants should be prepared to answer additional follow up questions during the reimbursement process.

The Culpeper Recovers program is committed to reaching SWaM businesses and organizations (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned). Businesses/organizations need not be SWaM certified, however preference will be given to those that are, according to the town.

Town of Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism Department is at 540/727-0611 or CulpeperRecovers@culpeperva.gov.