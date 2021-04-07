Culpeper Regal movie theater reopening May 21

There will be no self-serve condiments and new containers will be provided for all popcorn and soda refills. Locations with bars will offer walk-up service only and movie auditoriums will operate at no more than 30 percent capacity or up to 500 people, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest pandemic-related executive order, No. 72, effective April 1, 2021.

Regal Cinemas is increasing fresh air intake in its theaters 50-100 percent above normal levels. Two seats of spacing will separate unrelated groups. Guests not wearing masks will be asked to leave. Regal said it will provide wall mounted hand sanitizers at the main entrance. Vending machines and water fountains are not in use and arcade games closed.

As for the Culpeper Regal, it is unknown how or if the ongoing federal court lease dispute with the town of Culpeper will impact operations once the theater reopens in six weeks.

Regal has sued the town, which owns the land on which the theater was built 20 years ago, for early termination of its long-term lease. The company claims the town took advantage of its forced, prolonged closure during the global pandemic to try and seize its property and sell it to the highest bidder.

Read more on the latest in the Regal Cinemas vs. Town of Culpeper lawsuit in Thursday’s Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com.

