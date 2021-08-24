Culpeper region gets $2 million to create new housing people can afford

“It’s important for the integrity of it, that it’s more than just an apartment building for low income,” Russell said of the wrap-around services others mentioned.

Councilman Keith Price said it was well worth future study.

A town rezoning of the property to planned unit development would likely be the route pursued to make sure the project fits in with the surrounding neighborhood, Hopewell said.

Virginia Housing has set a goal to develop 10 new housing units per $1 million in grant funded—or 20 for the Culpeper five-county region. Primary tasks to be carried out during the first year are program design, organizational and program assessments, project solicitation and selection procedures, and development partner selection.

In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said work would start later this week on the new fountain going in at Rockwater Park.

Three benches to go around the fountain at the center of the park’s pedestrian roundabout are on back order due to supply issues and will likely take several months to receive, he said.