Culpeper region gets $2 million to create new housing people can afford

Local leaders continue to explore opportunities to impact local homelessness.
The latest news on that ongoing front includes a $2 million Virginia Housing grant awarded in July to Rappahannock-Regional Commission representing Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
The local award was part of $40 million in total given to Virginia’s 21 planning districts for the creation of new housing initiatives.
On a separate but related front, Culpeper County government is exploring creating an affordable housing complex, with Culpeper Human Services, on land it owns next to the Galbreath-Marshall Head Start building on Old Fredericksburg Road.
The Culpeper Town Council Planning & Community Development Committee heard presentations Tuesday morning on these efforts to provide housing local people can afford and address persistent homelessness.
The most recent point-in-time count Jan. 27 of Culpeper residents without permanent housing identified 76 adults and 37 children living in emergency shelters or local motels. Approximately 70 households in Culpeper continue to live in local hotels or motels, according to a town report.
RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney told the town committee the $2 million grant would be used as leverage for projects that meet regional housing needs that may not otherwise move forward.
He mentioned various local partners like Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services and People, Inc. that recently completed projects here for the working class and low income.
Mauney said the grant funds would be used “to drive down the cost to the developer” of more such projects. “What I want to drive home is the need for a partner developer,” he said.
Mauney, and others at Tuesday’s meeting, emphasized the need for supportive wrap-around services for homeless people provided with permanent housing.
Culpeper Town Planning Director Andrew Hopewell said he started conversations with the county about its proposal to build affordable housing on government-owned land next to HeadStart in the town.
He said they had not yet “locked in on any final product” and asked council members if they were comfortable having the town do what it could to facilitate the plan. Councilwoman Jamie Clancey responded, “Absolutely—100 percent.”
Town Manager Chris Hively said the proposal goes to the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee Sept. 14.
Mauney said the project could be similar to the recent rehab at Culpeper Crossing on North East Street, with 40-50 apartment units.
Councilman Jon Russell said he was interested in seeing capital maintenance details for the proposed project and programs for residents. To successfully service the homeless population with permanent housing requires they have “a sense of belonging,” he said.
“It’s important for the integrity of it, that it’s more than just an apartment building for low income,” Russell said of the wrap-around services others mentioned.
Councilman Keith Price said it was well worth future study.
A town rezoning of the property to planned unit development would likely be the route pursued to make sure the project fits in with the surrounding neighborhood, Hopewell said.
Virginia Housing has set a goal to develop 10 new housing units per $1 million in grant funded—or 20 for the Culpeper five-county region. Primary tasks to be carried out during the first year are program design, organizational and program assessments, project solicitation and selection procedures, and development partner selection.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said work would start later this week on the new fountain going in at Rockwater Park.
Three benches to go around the fountain at the center of the park’s pedestrian roundabout are on back order due to supply issues and will likely take several months to receive, he said.
The town continues to work to improve pedestrian access as evidenced by the new signalized crosswalk going in at Sunset Lane and Madison Road. This will allow people to safely cross four lanes of traffic near the Walgreen’s to Reformation Lutheran Church on the other side, and onto sidewalks.
Hoy said the project would be substantially complete in late September or early October.
