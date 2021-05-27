Culpeper Renaissance once again receives Main Street™ program accreditation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our attention turned to grants and program goals that would generate direct cash flow for our downtown businesses,” she said of the pandemic lockdown and downturn.

Among 2020 accomplishments were CRI using previous fundraising money to allocate $50,000 in partnership with the Town of Culpeper for major improvements and lighting at the LOVE sculpture.

CRI received a total of $90,250 in grants and donations for COVID relief, enabling $101,750 of much-needed direct cash flow to downtown businesses through grant and program opportunities.

CRI successfully reconfigured the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market offering a safe location for local farmers and producers to sell goods to our community.

“As a result of CRI’s efforts and efforts from the Town of Culpeper and many partnering organizations and community support, we have been able to retain downtown businesses and despite the economic hardship due to COVID, have had businesses expand, and many new businesses open,” said CRI Board President Tish Smyth

CRI is looking forward to continued growth of relevant downtown projects to ensure a growing economic climate for the Town of Culpeper, according to the release.