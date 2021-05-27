Culpeper Renaissance once again receives Main Street™ program accreditation

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. met 10 rigorous national performance standards to once again be designated an accredited Main Street™ program by Virginia Main Street and Main Street America, even amid a global pandemic.
The designation recognizes exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, according to a news release from CRI on Thursday.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America, in a statement. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
Main Street program standards include fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
CRI experienced many programming changes in 2020, said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins, as government gathering restrictions cancelled most special events.
“Our attention turned to grants and program goals that would generate direct cash flow for our downtown businesses,” she said of the pandemic lockdown and downturn.
Among 2020 accomplishments were CRI using previous fundraising money to allocate $50,000 in partnership with the Town of Culpeper for major improvements and lighting at the LOVE sculpture.
CRI received a total of $90,250 in grants and donations for COVID relief, enabling $101,750 of much-needed direct cash flow to downtown businesses through grant and program opportunities.
CRI successfully reconfigured the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market offering a safe location for local farmers and producers to sell goods to our community.
“As a result of CRI’s efforts and efforts from the Town of Culpeper and many partnering organizations and community support, we have been able to retain downtown businesses and despite the economic hardship due to COVID, have had businesses expand, and many new businesses open,” said CRI Board President Tish Smyth
CRI is looking forward to continued growth of relevant downtown projects to ensure a growing economic climate for the Town of Culpeper, according to the release.