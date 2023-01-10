Culpeper shop keeper, barber dies at age 86

A well-known local shop keeper and barber died Monday at his son’s home in Culpeper surrounded by his family.

Ahmad Jamil Abdel-Jalil was 86 and a resident of Culpeper since 1979.

In addition to cutting hair, a lifelong passion, he was the owner of West Side Grocery and Three Star Citgo on Orange Road.

Abdel-Jalil was liked by many people in the U.S. and his native Al-Bireh, Palestine, said his daughter, Sarida Saadeh. He was known as a mentor, leader and mediator, she continued.

Abdel-Jalil left Palestine in 1957 seeking a better life for himself and to support his family. He lived in Venezuela for 15 years before immigrating to the United States to reunite with his parents and siblings. He worked tirelessly to support his family and was successful in creating a bright future for his wife and children, his daughter said.

He retired from running the Culpeper convenience store/gas stations at age 62, Saadeh stated, noting he loved working with the customers and was the only place open on Christmas.

Abdel-Jalil passed on the store aprons to his sons so he could cut hair—his passion, according to his daughter. He had a barbershop in Venezuela, cut hair at the Pentagon and owned the Remington barbershop, according to Saadeh.

Abdel-Jalil is survived by his wife Hurieh, 6 children (Hakam, Sarida, Saeyda, Jamil, Samet and Khalil), 25 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

“He taught us to be strong, be respectable, work hard, and always remember our religion and culture,” said Saadeh. “We are thankful for the time we had with him on this earth and will move forward honoring his memory by never forgetting what he taught us and expected of us.”

The funeral is Jan. 10 at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church with the burial at Kings Memorial Cemetery. Azza will be for three days held 5-8 p.m. nightly Jan. 10-12 at the home of his son, Jamil, 9154 Ogden Park Court in Bristow.