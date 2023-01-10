 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Culpeper shop keeper, barber dies at age 86

A well-known local shop keeper and barber died Monday at his son’s home in Culpeper surrounded by his family.

Ahmad Jamil Abdel-Jalil was 86 and a resident of Culpeper since 1979.

In addition to cutting hair, a lifelong passion, he was the owner of West Side Grocery and Three Star Citgo on Orange Road.

Abdel-Jalil was liked by many people in the U.S. and his native Al-Bireh, Palestine, said his daughter, Sarida Saadeh. He was known as a mentor, leader and mediator, she continued.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Abdel-Jalil left Palestine in 1957 seeking a better life for himself and to support his family. He lived in Venezuela for 15 years before immigrating to the United States to reunite with his parents and siblings. He worked tirelessly to support his family and was successful in creating a bright future for his wife and children, his daughter said.

People are also reading…

He retired from running the Culpeper convenience store/gas stations at age 62, Saadeh stated, noting he loved working with the customers and was the only place open on Christmas.

Abdel-Jalil passed on the store aprons to his sons so he could cut hair—his passion, according to his daughter. He had a barbershop in Venezuela, cut hair at the Pentagon and owned the Remington barbershop, according to Saadeh.

Abdel-Jalil is survived by his wife Hurieh, 6 children (Hakam, Sarida, Saeyda, Jamil, Samet and Khalil), 25 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

“He taught us to be strong, be respectable, work hard, and always remember our religion and culture,” said Saadeh. “We are thankful for the time we had with him on this earth and will move forward honoring his memory by never forgetting what he taught us and expected of us.”

The funeral is Jan. 10 at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church with the burial at Kings Memorial Cemetery. Azza will be for three days held 5-8 p.m. nightly Jan. 10-12 at the home of his son, Jamil, 9154 Ogden Park Court in Bristow.

Ahmad Jamil Abdel-Jalil

Abdel-Jalil

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here's how avian flu is affecting egg prices in Virginia

Here's how avian flu is affecting egg prices in Virginia

Egg prices are expected to remain high in the immediate future as a result of a tenacious avian flu variant that is continuing to affect the nation’s egg industry. The widely used protein stood out this past year among rising costs across nearly every household item.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia snow outlook for Jan 13-14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert