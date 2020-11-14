Culpeper Sport & Fitness is moving to building near the DMV

A local nonprofit that aims to boost Culpeper’s health and wellbeing will be working in a bigger, better space by the end of this year.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced in a release Friday that they will be moving to 19000-19026 Crossroad Parkway, directly across from the Department of Motor Vehicles, just off Lovers Lane, south of Route 29.
The building will also be the new site of Culpeper Sport & Fitness, managed by the local association, which is currently a few blocks away on Industrial Drive.
A 7,200-square-foot warehouse in the new building will be renovated to offer new and expanded activities designed to engage local youth. Offices will be remodeled for the foundation’s use as well.
A 14,000-square-foot multi-purpose gymnasium will be added there, the foundation announced, thanks to the support of local donors.
“The gymnasium will complement fitness programming and provide much-needed space for recreational use,” the news release stated.
“We envision a place where youth can be found playing pick-up basketball or volleyball or soccer, where local teams practice and recreational teams are formed,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a statement.
She added that future programming will also focus on activities that will bring families together and programs that encourage all children to enjoy active play.
Supporting the health and fitness of local youth is a priority goal for the foundation, as well as many of its county partners, the news release said. Sliding scale fitness scholarships will continue to be available for low-income youth and adults.
The foundation expects to relocate its offices to the new site by the end of December. Renovations of the fitness, programming and child care areas are targeted for completion by fall of 2021. According to Landry, the hope is to have the gymnasium built and operating before the end of 2021.
After that, she said she hopes to develop “outdoor recreation opportunities on the six-plus adjoining acres,” located immediately south (or to the left, facing the building).
“Within the next few months we will begin consulting with local youth, education professionals, youth service providers and others to gather information that will inform our activity and program planning,” Landry said.
“We also look forward to collaborating with the County Parks and Recreation staff to advance our common goal of reaching and serving the youth of our community and providing a spectrum of engaging activities for families,” she added.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation, originally a program of Culpeper Medical Center, became an independent 501©(3) in 2014 when the hospital was bought by the University of Virginia health system and became Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
According to its news release, the foundation invests its time and resources in community initiatives that improve health and wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. It operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, Culpeper Sport & Fitness and Powell Wellness Center, one of only two centers in Virginia certified by the Medical Fitness Association as a medically integrated fitness facility.
