Culpeper Sport & Fitness is moving to building near the DMV

Supporting the health and fitness of local youth is a priority goal for the foundation, as well as many of its county partners, the news release said. Sliding scale fitness scholarships will continue to be available for low-income youth and adults.

The foundation expects to relocate its offices to the new site by the end of December. Renovations of the fitness, programming and child care areas are targeted for completion by fall of 2021. According to Landry, the hope is to have the gymnasium built and operating before the end of 2021.

After that, she said she hopes to develop “outdoor recreation opportunities on the six-plus adjoining acres,” located immediately south (or to the left, facing the building).

“Within the next few months we will begin consulting with local youth, education professionals, youth service providers and others to gather information that will inform our activity and program planning,” Landry said.

“We also look forward to collaborating with the County Parks and Recreation staff to advance our common goal of reaching and serving the youth of our community and providing a spectrum of engaging activities for families,” she added.