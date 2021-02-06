Culpeper Star-Exponent building is for sale

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s building is up for sale. The daily newspaper continues publishing.

“Depending on the outcome of the sale, The Culpeper Star-Exponent office and staff may remain at the present location or may move into more suitable office space in Culpeper at some point in the future,” Star-Exponent Publisher Bill Smith said. “The office will remain open and operations will continue as normal throughout the sale of the real estate.”

A local media outlet owned by Lee Enterprises, the Star-Exponent has been written and edited on the premises or remotely over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its offices have closed periodically to the public, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus. Customers can still pick up and drop off items by special arrangement. Advertising staff members continue working on site, as do circulation staff members who sort, bundle and deliver the paper to subscribers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The brick and cinderblock building in Culpeper’s downtown at 122 W. Spencer St.—between the late-1700s Roger Dixon house on West Street and the Culpeper County Administration Office on Main Street—has housed the paper for more than 50 years.