Culpeper Tourism gets $20K state grant to influence road trippers

The Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development recently received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced this latest award Aug. 11 as part of $861,080 total in matching grants awarded to 64 tourism initiatives statewide.

The town of Culpeper department will use the funds for its “Road Trip Influencer Campaign,” according to the announcement.

“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in a statement.

“The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”

Visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion in 2019—a 3.4 percent increase from 2018—supporting 237,000 work opportunities and contributing $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.