 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Tourism gets $20K state grant to influence road trippers
0 comments
editor's pick

Culpeper Tourism gets $20K state grant to influence road trippers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LOVE

The REEL LOVE sculpture across from the Culpeper Depot attracts many visitors.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF

The Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development recently received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced this latest award Aug. 11 as part of $861,080 total in matching grants awarded to 64 tourism initiatives statewide.

The town of Culpeper department will use the funds for its “Road Trip Influencer Campaign,” according to the announcement.

“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in a statement.

“The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”

Visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion in 2019—a 3.4 percent increase from 2018—supporting 237,000 work opportunities and contributing $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.

In 2020, however, there was a major decline in tourism revenues due to the pandemic and associated shutdowns. 2021 forecasts project similar revenue declines, according to the governor’s office.

The grant program is designed to increase visitor spending through new tourism marketing partnerships and by expanding the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News