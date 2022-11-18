Culpeper tourism rebounds post pandemic; $68.8 million in revenue last year

Tourism revenue in Culpeper reached $68.8 million last year, rebounding by a 32.8% increase over 2020, according to a release from the Tourism & Economic Development Dept.

Local tourism supported 650 jobs while local tourism-related taxes accounted for $2.9 million in 2021, the release stated.

Virginia Tourism Corporation reports statewide $25 billion in visitor spending last year, an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019.

The industry supported 185,255 jobs in Virginia communities and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue, according to data based on domestic visitor spending for trips 50 miles or more away from home.

Of the state’s 133 localities, 80, including Culpeper, had fully recovered to 2019 levels of spending and many grew even further, the release stated.

Coastal Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Highlands regions contributed most significantly to the overall recovery in the Commonwealth.

“Culpeper continues to prove it is a resilient community,” said Town of Culpeper Director of Tourism and Economic Development Paige Read.

“The local businesses here have a strong sense of place and purpose, which has been one of the main driving forces behind the increase in visitor spending and recovery efforts here.”

She expected tourism dollars would continue to grow as the pandemic eases.

“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” said Virginia Tourism Corporation CEO Rita McClenny. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. We look forward to an even stronger recovery in 2022.”

While the coronavirus has had a significant impact on Virginia’s tourism economy over the last several years, the industry remains hopeful as the upward trend in travel continues to grow as communities recover.

“As Americans have begun to travel again, Culpeper intends to continue to help restore the tourism economy into the economic engine it always has been,” Read said.