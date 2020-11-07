Culpeper vinegar and spice store opens new site amid pandemic

It hasn’t been easy for Deb Foley during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after she signed a lease to open her store, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, in February at a new location west of its former site at North East and East Davis streets.
“For three months, I was paying two leases,” Foley said in an interview last week.
On Thursday, Foley and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at her new shop, at 122A East Davis St., between the popular Culpeper restaurant It’s About Thyme and Jackie’s, a new eatery where Foti’s restaurant stood. Previously, Lollipop Station was located in the store’s space.
“Taste Oil vinegar Spice owners Deb and Brian Foley have done a beautiful job of renovating their new space,” Culpeper Renaissance Inc. Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said in a statement Friday. “They continue to be a wonderful addition to the downtown commercial district.”
Foley, who also owns a store of the same name on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg’s downtown historic district, said the venture is truly a family effort.
Her husband, Brian, a retired Marine who does contract work for the Corps at its headquarters in Northern Virginia, is fully supportive. Both their son, David, 24, and daughter Patricia, 27, have worked as employees.
As with many small-business people, Foley improvised while her two brick-and-mortar stores were closed when Virginia shut non-essential businesses to slow spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We were closed from the middle of March to the middle of May,” she said. “We worked hard and filled online orders, in-store pickup and curbside—that helped keep us going.”
She expressed appreciation to Taste OVS’s following of loyal, supportive customers who continued to purchase its specialty cooking oil, vinegar flavors and quality spices despite the cancellation of public events that drew foot traffic to the stores.
In Culpeper, CRI normally organizes Main Street USA initiatives to boost downtown business development, such as summer’s Third Thursday concerts, the Gnarly Hops & Barley Fest and the 4th of July Car and Bike Show, among others.
Money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses hurt by COVID-19 crisis helped significantly, Foley said, as well as CARES Act grants provided to businesses from the local allocation provided via the state.
“We’re very fortunate in Culpeper that the town and county has given this money to local businesses and utilized the CARES Act money they received in this way,” she said. “It has made the difference in our ability to keep our doors open.”
In the midst of all the changes imposed by the pandemic, Foley and her family and employees toiled to follow through with her plan to move the Culpeper store to a new location, less than a block from its old site.
Foley, who lives in Stafford County, opened the new East Davis Street store on July 1, four years to the day after purchasing her Culpeper business in 2016.
“I used to manage the store in Fredericksburg—which I did for two years before purchasing that location and the new one in Culpeper,” Foley said. “And I was a customer even before that.
“I really believe in the product,” she added. “It’s so nice to be able to share my passion for cooking with my customers.”
Taste OVS’s new location has a foot-traffic advantage, being closer to Main Street and in the midst of other retail East Davis Street stores, Foley said.
“And it’s much bigger, which really helps with the whole social-distancing thing,” she said. “We have a special area dedicated to tastings, and we’ve now started carrying more products—textiles like towels and potholders, aprons, bread mixes and cake mixes—a few things we’ve added since we opened in July.”
She tries to carry the same products in both the Fredericksburg and Culpeper stores, even though the Fredericksburg shop is much smaller.
“It’s fun to look outside the box and find ways to solve these problems,” Foley said. “It’s good to take on that task and tackle the challenge of doing a little bit more.”
CRI’s Jenkins said she’s been impressed that, in spite of pandemic conditions, businesses like Foley’s have continued to innovate and remain a force in the town.
“I’m ecstatic to see several downtown businesses expanding and opening during these economic conditions,” she said.
“This speaks to our community’s continued support of our locally owned small businesses and the hard work and dedication of our business owners,” Jenkins added.
A good crowd attended the ribbon-cutting on Thursday and visited the new store throughout the day.
“We’ve had so much support,” Foley said. “It’s a good feeling that people have responded so generously—I’m truly grateful for all the support we’ve had.”
