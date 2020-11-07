Culpeper vinegar and spice store opens new site amid pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the midst of all the changes imposed by the pandemic, Foley and her family and employees toiled to follow through with her plan to move the Culpeper store to a new location, less than a block from its old site.

Foley, who lives in Stafford County, opened the new East Davis Street store on July 1, four years to the day after purchasing her Culpeper business in 2016.

“I used to manage the store in Fredericksburg—which I did for two years before purchasing that location and the new one in Culpeper,” Foley said. “And I was a customer even before that.

“I really believe in the product,” she added. “It’s so nice to be able to share my passion for cooking with my customers.”

Taste OVS’s new location has a foot-traffic advantage, being closer to Main Street and in the midst of other retail East Davis Street stores, Foley said.

“And it’s much bigger, which really helps with the whole social-distancing thing,” she said. “We have a special area dedicated to tastings, and we’ve now started carrying more products—textiles like towels and potholders, aprons, bread mixes and cake mixes—a few things we’ve added since we opened in July.”