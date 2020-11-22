Culpeper Visitor Center reopens for the holidays

“With the pandemic, and the recent spike in cases, it will be interesting to see how things go,” said Mashon, the center’s supervisory.

She said the center requires visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and staff members issue reminders if needed. Hand sanitizer is freely available. Plexi-glass has been installed at the front desk, and all the furniture removed.

“It’s really taken a lot of work to get everything ready to reopen,” Mashon said. “And we haven’t just been sitting around. We’ve had a lot to do in the meantime.”

Mashon, Read and tourism marketing specialist Megan Gray have focused their energy on processing CARES Act loans and securing other assistance for Culpeper businesses.

“I’ve been very grateful, because I’ve learned so much through the process,” Mashon said. “It’s incredibly impressive to me to see how much blood, sweat and tears these owners and nonprofits pour into their businesses.”

She said all the work has opened her eyes to the economy here and nationwide as Americans have faced an unprecedented, invisible enemy this year.

“I’m honored to be part of something bigger, to have some small role in making a difference during this time,” she said. “I hope with all my heart they can survive.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.