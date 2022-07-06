Culpeper Wood Preservers acquires a leading producer of pressure-treated wood

A local business has recently purchased a leading producer of pressure-treated wood, according to a news release from the company this week.

Culpeper Wood Preservers, started by local businessman Joe Daniel in 1976, has acquired Northeast Treaters of Belchertown, Mass. and Athens, New York. The business release states this strengthens the company’s distribution coverage area for its pressure-treated wood, into markets from the southeast to the northeast and throughout the Midwest, with a total of 16 treating plants.

“We are thrilled about the acquisition and adding Northeast Treaters to our company,” said Jonathan Jenkins, president of Culpeper Wood Preservers. “(Our) continued growth highlights our commitment to excellence for our customers, suppliers and employees. The combination of these two companies strengthens our ability to provide greater value and service to our customers and expands our geographic reach.”

“Northeast Treaters, Inc. has grown to be a strong regional supplier of pressure treated wood to New England and New York State over the past 35 years due to the hard work of our employees and a company-wide commitment to our customers and vendors,” said David Reed, CEO of Northeast Treaters, Inc. “In return, our customers have rewarded us with their support through both good and lean years. The acquisition of Northeast Treaters by Culpeper Wood Preservers will now bring the breadth and resources of a much larger organization which will greatly benefit our customers, vendors, and employees.”

“Within our industry, Northeast Treaters has always been well respected. The addition of such a strong and experienced team from Northeast Treaters to our organization bodes well for the future. This is a great fit for not only our companies but also for the customers we serve,” said Chris Brown, Director of Business Development for Culpeper Wood Preservers.

Today, Culpeper Wood Preservers is a leading manufacturer of pressure-treated products for residential, commercial, industrial, and marine markets and employs more than 600 dedicated people.

Northeast Treaters was founded in 1985 in Belchertown, Mass., as a manufacturer of pressure treated lumber. In 1996, an additional facility was added in Athens, New York, to produce fire-retardant treated lumber, which is kiln dried before and after the treatment process.

