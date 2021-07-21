Culpeper woodworking shop expands with ribbon-cutting event

“The idea was to learn everything I could about how it all worked, and then I’d come up with a sales strategy,” he said.

The partnership has proven a good one. The men say they like working together and appreciate the talents and abilities of the other.

“It’s been a life-saver for me,” Schorr said. “He’s helped tremendously with his input and has done a phenomenal job. It’s freed me up to do the work I really like doing best.”

Schorr said he enjoys the challenge of having a customer come in and explain what he or she wants, and then fulfilling—and often, exceeding—their expectations.

“I’m very meticulous with what I do, and I stand behind my work,” Schorr said. “I like the idea that when you create a piece of furniture and invest the time and effort to do it right, that piece will be around 100 years from now, compared to what you might buy at some big-box store.”

Schorr creates pretty much anything a customer might want, from wall-hangings to plaques to bird houses or street signs, in addition to fine pieces of furniture and wrought-iron artwork.