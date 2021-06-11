 Skip to main content
Culpeperfest postponed due to 'biblical' rainfall
Culpeperfest postponed due to 'biblical' rainfall

Mrs. American Elegance at CulpeperFest (copy)

Culpeper resident Tisha Downing greets visitors to the 2020 CulpeperFest in Eastern View High School’s football stadium.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeperfest has been postponed to Friday, June 18, 4 to 8 p.m. at Eastern View High School's Cyclone Stadium, Jeff Say, president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning.

"We made the decision based on the historical, biblical amount of flooding we've had in the past 12 hours," Say said in a statement. "We wanted to keep our community safe and we understand that many are dealing with a flooding situation and we are sensitive to that.

"After talking with our partners at the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, the Culpeper Department of Emergency Services and other partners we've decided that it is in our best interest and the best interest of those in our community and our vendors to hold off for one week," he added.

Sponsored annually by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeperfest is traditionally the biggest business extravaganza in the county. 

More than 2,000 people are expected to walk through, enjoying business giveaways, food, music, children’s activities and much more.

Tickets are free at eventbrite.com/e/culpeperfest-2021-tickets-145761964961 or $5 at the door.

This year to keep all attendees, participants and staff safe, walking traffic through the event will be one way with one entrance and one exit. Booths will be spaced six-feet from each other. Face masks will not be expected for those vaccinated.

"We hope everyone is able to stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone next Friday at Cyclone Stadium," Say said.

