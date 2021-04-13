Culpeperfest to provide 'reconnection' after year of pandemic

After the success in October of the Culpeperfest held at Cyclone Stadium, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce plans to hold the 2021 event in the same venue.
The much-loved local business expo will be held on June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., spread out with socially distant booths for each business on the track around the school’s football field.
Scheduled to be Culpeper’s 41st such event, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is this year’s signature sponsor.
General admission is free if you order a ticket online at www.culpeperfest.com. Otherwise, tickets are $5 at the door.
Vendors will provide 10-by-10 tents, that will be set up six feet apart. There will be one entrance and one exit with a steady flow of one-way traffic around Eastern View High School’s track. Mask wearing is expected and the Chamber will have masks available for attendees and vendors who are in need.
Learning about businesses in the area can help build collaborative ideas and projects and boost the economic impact in the Culpeper community by keeping dollars local, a news release from the Chamber stated.
For people uncomfortable with attending in person, Facebook Live updates will be broadcast on the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Facebook page throughout the day.
“After the success of our walk-through 2020 CulpeperFest, our committee decided to return to Cyclone Stadium for our annual business and community expo,” Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say said in a statement.
“Our vendors and community loved the fact that they were able to interact last year and we look forward to expanding our offerings,” he added. “This year is a year of reconnection, and we look forward to bringing our community, businesses and nonprofits together safely.”
Additional features of the event will be emergency vehicles and other vehicle displays, a mini “maker faire” presented by Career Partners, Inc., birds of prey demonstrations and education, food vendors, music, give-a-ways, raffles, prizes activities and more.
For more information go to culpeperfest.com or follow the event at faceook.com/CulpeperChamber.