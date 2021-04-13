Culpeperfest to provide 'reconnection' after year of pandemic

After the success in October of the Culpeperfest held at Cyclone Stadium, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce plans to hold the 2021 event in the same venue.

The much-loved local business expo will be held on June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., spread out with socially distant booths for each business on the track around the school’s football field.

Scheduled to be Culpeper’s 41st such event, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is this year’s signature sponsor.

General admission is free if you order a ticket online at www.culpeperfest.com. Otherwise, tickets are $5 at the door.

Vendors will provide 10-by-10 tents, that will be set up six feet apart. There will be one entrance and one exit with a steady flow of one-way traffic around Eastern View High School’s track. Mask wearing is expected and the Chamber will have masks available for attendees and vendors who are in need.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Learning about businesses in the area can help build collaborative ideas and projects and boost the economic impact in the Culpeper community by keeping dollars local, a news release from the Chamber stated.