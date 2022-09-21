Culpeper's Belmont Farms to host Virginia Spirits Expo on Saturday

The inaugural Virginia Spirits Expo will take Saturday, Sept. 24, at Culpeper County’s very own moonshiner, Belmont Farms Distillery, off State Route 522 east of Mitchells.

From noon to 5 p.m., the exposition for people 21-and-older will welcome visitors at 13490 Cedar Run Road, off Zachary Taylor Highway.

The Virginia Distillers Association and River City Festivals are hosting the event with more than 18 award-winning distilleries, including Belmont, from around the commonwealth for attendees to visit with, learn about and partake in samples of their spirits.

Each distiller on site will also offer bottles for sale that typically are only available at their distillery. Custom signature cocktails will be available and there will be live music by Radio Riot and Zach Angle, plus food from Uncle Dave’s Tacos, Chiki’s Pancake, Fabulous Foods Pizza Truck and JAXX Pickles.

Select industry vendors will be on site with custom locally-made spirit products, organizers said in a statement. Attendees can get in-depth, behind-the-scenes knowledge from Virginia distillers and world-renowned industry experts.

Be sure to vote on Virginia’s Favorite Distillery for the gold, silver and bronze medallions to be awarded.

Virginiaspiritsexpo.com and participating distilleries reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who appears to be intoxicated, is abusing the sampling offerings, or for any other reason deemed necessary at the time. This event is rain or shine. Refunds or transfers are not available.

Organizers ask attendees to drink responsibly and plan ahead if they need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening. Proceeds from this event will support Giving Local.

The distilleries participating in the Virginia Spirits Expo at Belmont Farms will be:

—Belmont Farms Distillery, Culpeper: Whiskey, Bourbon, Vodka, Gin, Single Malt, Bonded Whiskey, Apple Whiskey; Cocktails: The Meadow, Spiced Apple, Plantation Punch, Jeanettes Julep abd BuckSeason

—Copper Fox Distillery, Williamsburg & Sperryville: Original Single Malt Whisky, Original Rye Whisky, Peachwood Single Malt Whisky, Chestnut American Whisky, Port Rye Whisky

—Vitae Spirits, Charlottesville: Modern Gin, Platinum Rum, Golden Rum, Orange Liqueur, Anisette, Coffee Liqueur, Distiller’s Reserve Barrel-aged Rum, Old Tom Gin, Smoked Rum, Spiced Rum

—Caiseal Beer & Spirits, Hampton: Vodka, Gin, Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Single Malt Whiskey, Roasted Barley Edition, Vintage Gin, Peated American Single Malt Whiskey

—Virago Spirits, Richmond: Four Port Rum, Port Cask Rum, Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum, Modern Gin with Oolong Tea, Hibiscus Gin, Coffee Liqueur, Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum

—Mt. Defiance Distillery, Middleburg: Old Volstead’s Straight Bourbon, Smoked Virginia Whiskey, Cassis Liqueur, Amaretto, Apple Brandy, Anejo Agave Spirit, Gin Nouveau

—Ironclad Distillery, Newport News: Small Batch Bourbon, Straight Bourbon, Maple Syrup Finished Bourbon, Hot Honey Finished Bourbon, Coffee Finished Bourbon, Toasted Oak Barrel Finished Bourbon

—Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield: Triple Deuce Whiskey, Painted Pig Peanut Butter Whiskey, Painted Pig Smoke Beacon Maple Whiskey, Dog Star Vodka, Blackbeard’s Point Silver Rum, Seven Cities Gin, Devil’s Left Peach Tea Whiskey Cocktail

—Orkney Springs Distillery, Springfield: Herbal Mountain Gin, Italian Wheat Vodka, European Wheat Strawberry Rhubarb Vodka, Herbal Forest Siberian Fir Gin, Herbal Garden Rosemary Gin, Herbal Garden Cucumber Gin, Herbal Garden Grapefruit Gin, Herbal Garden Cherry Almond Gin, European Wheat Cherry Blossom Vodka, European Wheat Cherry, Watermelon, Basil Vodka, European Wheat Sichuan Peppercorn Vodka, European Wheat Peppermint Vodka, European Wheat Gingerbread Vodka

—A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg: Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Mary Hite Bowman Caramel Bourbon Cream, Isaac Bowman Port-Finished, Tinkerman’s Citrus Supreme

—Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Virginia Beach: Spirits of Blue Ridge Vodka, Ghost Pepper Vodka, Lemon Liqueur, Chick’s Beach Rum, Cureo Coffee Liqueur, 4 Farthings Spiced Rum, Ghost Pepper Tequila, Dr. Stoners Fresh Herb Vodka, Dr. Stoners Smoky Herb Whiskey, Dr. Stoners Hierba Loca Tequila, Dr. Stoners Hierba Madura Tequila, Dr. Stoners Island Bush Rum

—Springfield Distillery, Halifax: Bourbon, 1842 Whiskey, Scratch Orange, Scratch Blackberry, Scratch Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Scratch Honey

—Filibuster Distillery, Maurertown: Single Estate Bourbon, Dual-Cask Bourbon, Dual-Cask Rye, Boondoggler Whiskey, Dual-Cask Gin

—Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston: Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky, Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Cuvee Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask Whisky

—KO Distilling, Manassas: Battle Standard 142 Barrel Finished Gin, Bare Knuckle Wheat Whiskey, Bare Knuckle Rye Whiskey, Bare Knuckle High-Rye Bourbon

—Three Crosses Distilling, Powhatan: American Whiskey, Crossed Rofles Spiced Rum, Noble Hound Rye

—Catoctin Creek, Purcellville: Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye Distiller’s Edition, Watershed Gin

—Cape Charles Distillery, Cape Charles: Signature Series, Standard Gin, Maple Whiskey, WooWoo Vodka, Blackberry Moonshine