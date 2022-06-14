 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper's Capital Wing bringing warbirds to West Virginia this weekend

War birds

The Capital Wing Commemorative Air Force is flying its B-25 Panchito to a Warbird Showcase this weekend in West Virginia.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, is joining this weekend with Delaware Aviation Museum to present a Warbird Showcase at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford, West Virginia.

Visitors to the free event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 can get up close and personal with a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. The public can purchase warbird rides in all the aircraft as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them, according to a release.

Being introduced at this event is a $50 “Inflation Buster” warbird ride in the Stinson L-5 offering the passenger a quick flight around the airport and view of the Queen City.

Also available on a limited basis are $50 discounts on warbird rides in the TBM Avenger and the B-25 Panchito. Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com for details.

Weather permitting, the TBM Avenger and B-25 will do a flyover of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad #1309 steam locomotive.

History has a way of repeating itself, the release stated. The first large aircraft to operate from the circa 1942 Cumberland Airport was a North American B-25 bomber.

Once again, at the Warbird Showcase a B-25 will be flying out of the Cumberland Airport. Visitors can also see a 40% scale replica of the 1903 Wright Brothers Wright Flyer aircraft on the second floor of the terminal building.

A Capital Wing member with over 12,000 hours flying 15 different type aircraft will tell “Pilot Stories” at the entrance Gazebo. Culpeper County’s Capital Wing will also have a B-26 machine gun turret on-site (yes, kids can climb inside) and its “PX” (Post eXchange) trailer selling warbird-related items. A 1950 Mack Fire Engine will also be on display and Short Gap Lions Club will have a food tent.

