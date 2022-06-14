Culpeper's Capital Wing bringing warbirds to West Virginia this weekend

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, is joining this weekend with Delaware Aviation Museum to present a Warbird Showcase at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford, West Virginia.

Visitors to the free event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 can get up close and personal with a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. The public can purchase warbird rides in all the aircraft as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them, according to a release.

Being introduced at this event is a $50 “Inflation Buster” warbird ride in the Stinson L-5 offering the passenger a quick flight around the airport and view of the Queen City.

Also available on a limited basis are $50 discounts on warbird rides in the TBM Avenger and the B-25 Panchito. Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com for details.

Weather permitting, the TBM Avenger and B-25 will do a flyover of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad #1309 steam locomotive.

History has a way of repeating itself, the release stated. The first large aircraft to operate from the circa 1942 Cumberland Airport was a North American B-25 bomber.

Once again, at the Warbird Showcase a B-25 will be flying out of the Cumberland Airport. Visitors can also see a 40% scale replica of the 1903 Wright Brothers Wright Flyer aircraft on the second floor of the terminal building.

A Capital Wing member with over 12,000 hours flying 15 different type aircraft will tell “Pilot Stories” at the entrance Gazebo. Culpeper County’s Capital Wing will also have a B-26 machine gun turret on-site (yes, kids can climb inside) and its “PX” (Post eXchange) trailer selling warbird-related items. A 1950 Mack Fire Engine will also be on display and Short Gap Lions Club will have a food tent.