Culpeper's movie theater to open next week
Culpeper's movie theater to open next week

Regal Movie Theater Main Street Culpeper

The marquee on Culpeper's movie theater at 210 South Main St. announces it will open again on Friday, Aug. 28.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

After displaying a message for months that it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the marquee on Culpeper's Regal Cinema now announces the movie theater at 210 S. Main St. will open for business again next Friday, Aug. 28. Tickets went up for sale online starting Friday. Upcoming shows include 'The New Mutants,' 'Unhinged,' and 'Tenent.'

