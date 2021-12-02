Culpeper's State Climb in old theater adds aerial arts, becomes nonprofit gym

State Climb founder Dos Allen has always been about building community, but he’s taken it to a higher level now in making the climbing gym in the old State Theatre more accessible to the public than ever.
The 33-year-old saxophone-playing entrepreneur and rock climber is part owner of the 1930s Main Street movie house where he opened the region’s first climbing gym in the old theater’s stage area in late 2019.
Allen soon after weathered a 72-day closure when the pandemic first hit and subsequently evolved the business to include youth camps and classes, adding yoga and other community offerings.
This past summer, he launched Aerial Silks, part of the aerial arts physical disciplines that use apparatuses, and large fabrics, that hang down from a rig point.
Aerial Silks at State Climb co-exists with various levels of climbing walls and takes great advantage of the expansive theater space and its remaining stage rigging hardware.
In September, hand-in-hand with Aerial Silks, Allen transferred State Climb to a nonprofit status legally operated by State Climb Collective. Gym offerings have stayed the same, but as a nonprofit the venue is now much more inclusive.
Since Sept. 25, day passes to the gym have been “pay what you can afford”—this includes use of the aerial silks apparatus as well as the climbing walls. Allen, a Rappahannock County High School graduate who recently bought an old house a few blocks away from his work on South East Street, is enthusiastic and optimistic about becoming a nonprofit gym.
“We are still new, in the works on this. But there’s a huge amount of potential for community engagement,” he said.
Day passes are a “suggested price” of $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Allen realizes that can get too expensive for families with children so with the nonprofit model they work around it, allowing people to literally pay what they can.
In addition, those without any extra money at all can volunteer in the gym eight hours a month in exchange for a month’s membership.
State Climb’s mission is to promote social, mental and emotional health through physical activity and community engagement. There’s such a need for it in Culpeper, Allen said, mentioning the pandemic-era closure of the roller rink and bowling alley in town.
Adding Aerial Silks has attracted a whole new clientele, he added.
“Suspend your body from flowing fabric and wrap and unwrap yourself in yards of silk as you defy gravity, use your core and improve balance and fluidity of movement,” stateclimb.com described.
“Students build strength and endurance as they learn more and more complex sequences that have them wrapping and threading to create beautiful transitional poses and heart pounding drops.”
Classes are for all ages and skill levels.
Creating the nonprofit with Aerial Silks seemed the route to go, Allen said. He pursued the changes after watching a documentary about Memphis Rox, a nonprofit climbing gym in Tennessee. Their business model was great and would work here, he said.
“It was super similar to what we do—engaging with the community type of impact,” Allen said. “I never really thought about that, creating a nonprofit, but seeing another gym was doing it and it was working…it’s awesome and a lot more inclusive. For families, it makes it more possible.”
Local youth are invited to visit State Climb to try it out—the only requirement is a signed consent form by a parent or guardian. Kids drop by all the time clearly looking for an outlet for some kind of community engagement, Allen said.
“He only has 5 bucks him, ok, just get your parent to sign the waiver and let’s get you climbing,” he said. “It was the right move for Culpeper where there a lot of people who need an outlet.”
It’s been “very feel-good type of work,” Allen added, especially when parents reach out and tell him the gym has helped with their child’s isolation during COVID-19.
As the pandemic apparently continues, “We are going with the flow,” he said. “As things move around us we are moving with it. Things are constantly in flux. I hope we are heading toward normalcy…still in a bit of a back-step at the moment.”
Aerial Silks will present a community presentation at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. Winter aerial camps are now accepting students.
Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Amy Frazier attended the Nov. 24 open house. It featured 11 performers aged 5 to 45, she said.
“A young girl emceed, stating the name of each performer, the song they would be performing to and what they are thankful for,” Frazier said. “They climbed the silks so high and performed flips, inversions, splits and more! It was stunning to watch and very well organized.”
Read more about this aerial performance art taking place in the old State Theatre and instructor Ashley Williams in an upcoming edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com
540/825-4315