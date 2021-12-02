Culpeper's State Climb in old theater adds aerial arts, becomes nonprofit gym

Classes are for all ages and skill levels.

Creating the nonprofit with Aerial Silks seemed the route to go, Allen said. He pursued the changes after watching a documentary about Memphis Rox, a nonprofit climbing gym in Tennessee. Their business model was great and would work here, he said.

“It was super similar to what we do—engaging with the community type of impact,” Allen said. “I never really thought about that, creating a nonprofit, but seeing another gym was doing it and it was working…it’s awesome and a lot more inclusive. For families, it makes it more possible.”

Local youth are invited to visit State Climb to try it out—the only requirement is a signed consent form by a parent or guardian. Kids drop by all the time clearly looking for an outlet for some kind of community engagement, Allen said.

“He only has 5 bucks him, ok, just get your parent to sign the waiver and let’s get you climbing,” he said. “It was the right move for Culpeper where there a lot of people who need an outlet.”

It’s been “very feel-good type of work,” Allen added, especially when parents reach out and tell him the gym has helped with their child’s isolation during COVID-19.