Culpeper's The Pier restaurant celebrates ribbon-cutting
Ribbon cutting The Pier Culpeper

From left, new business owners Samantha Crow (center left, pink shirt), Devin McCallum, Brooke Lange and Rebecca Gillispie cut the ribbon in celebration of their taking charge of the popular restaurant at the end of East Davis Street in Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

From left, Brooke Lange, Samantha Crow, Devin McCallum and Rebecca Gillispie of The Pier at 302 East Davis Street in Culpeper pop the cork on champagne to celebrate the official opening of the restaurant under their ownership. Check back in Tuesday's Star-Exponent for the full story.

Samantha Crow, Devin McCallum, Brooke Lange and Rebecca Gillispie Friday afternoon celebrated the restaurant's official opening after becoming the new owners of The Pier, at 302 East Davis Street in Culpeper. Read the whole story in Tuesday's Star-Exponent.

ejennings@starexponent.com  540/317-2986

The Pier Culpeper ribbon cutting

Breaking News