Curb appeal, functionality: outdoor classrooms in works at Carver Center

A pair of outdoor classrooms—one on each side of the building—are slated for creation on the Carver Center campus, adding more beauty and functionality to the historic Black school in Culpeper County.
A $25,000 Keep PA Beautiful grant from GIANT Foods will contribute to a covered pergola, potentially with a green roof, to be placed on an existing concrete pad to the left of George Washington Carver Regional High School.
Meanwhile, Culpeper County 4H is pursuing donors to construct a covered pavilion on the right side of the circa-1940s facility for use during club meetings with local youth pursuing various agriculture-themed projects.
Culpeper County Extension is in the process of relocating to the Carver Center from downtown once its new space is finished.
With Friends of the Rappahannock additionally working to open a nursery on the center’s campus that has several existing, actively cultivated greenhouses with a view of Cedar Mountain, the nonprofit will donate plants for the pergola area.
It will add a great deal to the curb appeal at Carver, Laura Loveday of the county’s economic development office told a board of supervisors committee recently.
An attractive design for the outdoor classroom by landscape architect Andew Cutright, of Greensward LLC in Culpeper, will also contribute to the storied structure’s continued revitalization, she said.
New second story windows are in the works for the coming fiscal year funding cycle at Carver as well as launch of construction of a commercial kitchen at the back of the building.
“It pays respect to the architecture of Carver…I think it is beautiful—an amenity that will be used by a number of organizations,” Loveday said, noting engineering students with Virginia Tech are working on an entire campus plan for the educational Black history site amid farm fields and Civil War battle grounds.
Cutright, a class A building contractor present at the recent committee meeting, showed an animated view of how the pergola would look, with some artistic license allowed.
Loveday said she could see a lot of local industries who might “see themselves in this project and would like to be showcased” through contributions.
Board Chairman Gary Deal commented it was really nice, “Something to be proud of.” He said Orange and Madison counties should be encouraged to “buy in” to continued improvements at the Carver Center, including the outdoor classroom.
He then addressed a recent request from Culpeper Branch NAACP to put the George Washington Carver Regional High School name back on the stone front of the building.
“They want to see the official name of the school on the front, has Piedmont (Vocational School),” Deal said. “I would like to see that changed and be taken off so we can rename it what it was.”
The county, which took over ownership of the tri-county African American school after integration, removed the GWC name from the etching at the entrance and replaced it with the other name when the building’s use changed. Alumni want it back to the original.
Loveday said she would be happy to pursue grant funding to help realize that. She said finding masons capable of doing the work has proved challenging and that she didn’t know if it would cost $40,000 or $400,000 to put back.
The committee gave its blessing for the covered pergola project, “Sounds great,” said Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood.
On the other side of the Carver school, an outdoor canopy on a concrete pad with tables, like at Lenn Park, also got the go-ahead to serve an estimated 200 local 4H youth from several surrounding counties. The outdoor space would be in proximity to the indoor 4H meeting room in the cafeteria.
4H Extension Agent Cristy Mosely said they were applying for a $100,000 grant to create the space for hosting summer day camps, recreational activities, the CMR Farm Show and club meetings with animals, tie-dying, and more.
Deal supported it, saying how important it was for Culpeper to have another option for its youth through 4H: “Looks to me it’s going to be a great project,” he said.
Culpeper County Environmental Services Director Paul Howard told the committee while COVID stalled major capital improvements at Carver that those projects are now back on track and in the capital improvements plan—$125,000 for new second floor windows and $350,000 for an elevator and lobby improvements to open the second story interior for renovations.
Two classrooms and restroom restoration on remainder of the lower floor would finish off the first floor, Howard said, except for the commercial kitchen. Pending federal dollars could pay for a new roof.
The committee authorized putting out to bid the extension office renovation, estimated at little more than half-million dollars.
