Curb appeal, functionality: outdoor classrooms in works at Carver Center

New second story windows are in the works for the coming fiscal year funding cycle at Carver as well as launch of construction of a commercial kitchen at the back of the building.

“It pays respect to the architecture of Carver…I think it is beautiful—an amenity that will be used by a number of organizations,” Loveday said, noting engineering students with Virginia Tech are working on an entire campus plan for the educational Black history site amid farm fields and Civil War battle grounds.

Cutright, a class A building contractor present at the recent committee meeting, showed an animated view of how the pergola would look, with some artistic license allowed.

Loveday said she could see a lot of local industries who might “see themselves in this project and would like to be showcased” through contributions.

Board Chairman Gary Deal commented it was really nice, “Something to be proud of.” He said Orange and Madison counties should be encouraged to “buy in” to continued improvements at the Carver Center, including the outdoor classroom.

He then addressed a recent request from Culpeper Branch NAACP to put the George Washington Carver Regional High School name back on the stone front of the building.