Custom millwork manufacturer investing $1.47 million in Orange County expansion

A women-owned manufacturer in Orange will invest nearly $1.5 million over the next three years to expand its operation in the county, creating 26 new jobs.

Worthington Architectural Millwork, currently located in the town of Gordonsville, specializes in high-end residential custom cabinetry, custom millwork, commercial interiors, and museum exhibit fabrication, according to release from the Orange County Economic Development Office.

Its sister company, Seabury Moore, LLC., specializing in high-end custom home building, will co-locate in a 20,000 sq. ft. building to be constructed on a five-acre site in Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park, off of U.S. Route 15.

The Orange County Economic Development Authority incentivized Worthington Architectural Millwork to keep its operations in Orange County by offering a discounted land sale in exchange for their investment.

“This is really great news for Orange County. Worthington Architectural Millwork has been a wonderful corporate citizen and we are so excited that they have chosen to continue operating here,” said Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.