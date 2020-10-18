Demolition set this week for old U.S. 17 overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford

GET READY for more lane closures and delays around the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County.
Crews are set to start demolishing the old Interstate 95 southbound overpass Monday night. That work is expected to take at least a month to complete. VDOT shifted I–95 traffic to a new southbound overpass Oct. 14.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, drivers on U.S. 17 “should anticipate overnight lane closures, ramp closures and intermittent full traffic stops,” local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.
The good news is the impacts will happen overnight. The lane closures are scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
The intermittent full traffic stops will happen between midnight and 3 a.m. and will be in place for up to half an hour. Traffic using Interstate 95 and the exit ramps also could be stopped during these periods.
The overpass work is part of the southbound I–95 Rappahannock River crossing project, which will add three new lanes between U.S. 17 and State Route 3. The crossing project is scheduled to be finished in May 2022.
There is a companion northbound project adding three lanes on that side of the interstate. That project has a completion date of early 2024.
Work also continues on the extension of the I–95 express lanes in Stafford. That project is slated to wrap up in late 2022.
Dahlgren traffic change
Drivers who use northbound Potomac Drive in King George County should prepare for a change at one entrance to the Naval Support Activity South Potomac at Dahlgren.
A traffic restriction will be installed on Potomac Drive at the Gate B entrance as a way “to improve traffic flow and enhance safety,” according to VDOT’s Hannon.
A swing arm and signs will be installed to keep northbound Potomac Drive traffic from turning onto Bennion Road “during the base’s core operating hours,” according to VDOT. That period will run from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers will need to use Commerce Drive and U.S. 301 to access Bennion Road and the Gate B entrance.
Hannon noted that drivers will still be able to turn right from Bennion Road onto southbound Potomac Drive and that Commerce Drive traffic will be able to access Potomac Drive.
The signs and swing arm are expected to be installed later this month or early November.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.